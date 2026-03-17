BREAKING: Senate Advances the Save Act

After many weeks of delay, debate, and unnecessary controversy, the U.S. Senate, as of Tuesday, has finally advanced vital election integrity legislation.

The Save America Act would require proof of citizenship and an ID to register to vote or to vote in federal elections, which ought not to be controversial at all but which made RINOs like John Thune and Thomas Massie dither with anxiety and which absolutely enraged Democrats. Donald Trump had sworn not to sign any more legislation until the Senate actually passes the Save Act, since the legislation is key in this midterm election year, so the next obvious step is for Republican senators to pass it.

Advertisement

51-48, U.S. Senate advances SAVE America Act — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) March 17, 2026

Earlier on March 17, the day the Senate advanced the Save Act with a procedural vote, Trump commented about the legislation. “The Save America Act is one of the most IMPORTANT & CONSEQUENTIAL pieces of legislation in the history of Congress, and America itself,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Read Also: St. Patrick’s Dreams and the Faith That Expelled Snakes

In typical all-caps excitement, Trump continued, “NO MORE RIGGED ELECTIONS! Voter I.D., Proof of Citizenship, No Rigged Mail-In Voting (We are the only Country in the World that allows this!), No Men in Women’s Sports, No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our Children. 90% to 99% ISSUES ALL! Only sick, demented, or deranged people in the House or Senate could vote against THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.”

The president warned, “If they do, each one of these points, separately, will be used against the user in his/her political campaign for office - A guaranteed loss! Get your Senators, REPUBLICAN OR DEMOCRAT, to VOTE ‘YES’ ON ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.’ I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST ‘SAVE AMERICA!!!’”

Advertisement

Democrats are still likely to attempt to kill the legislation before it passes, as their political strategy for the future seems to depend upon election fraud.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Senate votes and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.