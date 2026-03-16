The Morning Briefing: Dems Aren't Even Hiding Their Election Shenanigans Now

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending a few days at a Vienna Sausage Symposium somewhere in Guatemala.

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For a very long time, Democrats insisted that election fraud was a nonexistent fever-dream that Republicans were having. In recent years, their story has shifted, and they now acknowledge that some election fraud might exist, but that it's rare.

Lately, the growing concern on the right is that the flood of illegal aliens who have been waltzing across our southern border will be making their way to the polls and voting. Again, Democrats swear that this isn't the plan, but nobody on this side is buying that. There is a lot of concern in blue states about having any federal immigration enforcement at polling places next November. If there are no illegals voting, why would having immigration officers at the polls be a problem?

Democrats aren't answering that question, and now they've begun to make sure that the feds stay away. This is from something Tim wrote yesterday:

The movement to put federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other agencies at polling places is having the effect of flushing out into the open those from the left who want to protect shady election systems. The one-party state of New Mexico, with Democrat majorities in the House and Senate and a Democrat governor, was the first to pass legislation and have it signed into law that bans military or armed federal agents from polling places and ballot drop box locations.

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The Dem talking points in this "debate" revolve around the notion that President Trump is going to use the troops to intimidate voters. It's fantastical monster under the bed stuff, and it's never explained exactly how that intimidation is going to manifest itself. It's more nonsensical Trump Derangement Syndrome lunacy.

My Townhall colleague Joseph Chalfant wrote a column yesterday that further exposes the Democrats' lie about illegals and voting:

“They get their driver’s license, because again we give them to anybody here, they register to vote, it doesn’t match with the Social Security number so they’re flagged, but they come in and as long as they have an ID, which is the driver’s license, and they sign that they’re—ya know—eligible to vote, they can vote and they’re no longer flagged, is that correct?” a Rep. Patti Anderson, a member of the Minnesota legislature asked during a hearing.

When you look at how hard the Democrats are fighting the idea of having to show any kind of identification when voting, it's obvious that they would prefer that the system have no guardrails whatsoever. The Democrats go on and on about how hard it is for people to get a state-issued ID for purposes of voting, but keep freely admitting how easy it is for illegal immigrants to get driver's licenses in blue states.

We're not even getting into the myriad possibilities for fraud in the vote-by-mail sham.

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President Trump is leaning on Congressional Republicans to pass the SAVE Act and help shore up our elections before the midterms, but a few squishes in the party are holding things up. Matt writes that we may soon see a break in that stalemate. If it doesn't pass, the Democrats will still be free to work on ways to introduce new "irregularities" into the system.

Those irregularities will be nigh on impossible to get rid of.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

03/15/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: RealClearPolitics

Secondary Print: Axios

Radio: FOX

New Media: Daily Wire



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



11:45 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Lunch with the Trump Kennedy Center Board Members

East Room

Closed Press



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Interview

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT participate in Signing Time

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Meeting with the United States Ambassador to Japan

Oval Office

Closed Press

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