GOP Wins Another Redistricting Battle

It’s easy to get discouraged about the ongoing redistricting wars with recent developments in California and Virginia, but Republicans did score a significant victory last week that may help. A Missouri judge has cleared the way for a new congressional map that strengthens the GOP’s position and puts a longtime Democratic stronghold squarely in play.

Advertisement

Jackson County Circuit Judge Adam Caine ruled that the revised map complies with the Missouri Constitution—this hands Republicans a much-needed win in the escalating national fight over mid‑decade redistricting.

“The decision of what municipalities to split is a political and policy determination that is properly left in the hands of the General Assembly and Missouri’s political processes,” Judge Caine wrote in his ruling.

This means Missouri could send as many as seven Republicans and just one Democrat to Washington, up from the current six‑to‑two split. Naturally, Republican lawmakers welcomed the ruling after months of pushing the map through the legislature while bracing for the inevitable lawsuits.

ICYMI: Iran’s New Supreme Leader May Already Be Dead

Missouri House Speaker Jonathan Patterson praised the decision, noting that courts across the country have increasingly recognized state legislatures’ authority to adjust congressional maps as political realities change.

“Today’s decision is consistent with what we have seen from the Supreme Court and from state courts around the country—that congressional districts can be adjusted as the people and their elected representatives see fit, more than once in a decade if needed,” Patterson said.

Advertisement

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway called the ruling a “complete victory for Missouri and for the people’s elected representatives.”

“Thanks to the hard work of our legal team, the Missouri FIRST Map stands, the rule of law is vindicated, and Missouri voters can have confidence that their legislature’s work has been upheld,” she said.

Despite Thursday’s ruling, the fight over Missouri’s map isn’t finished. The Missouri Supreme Court has already heard arguments in a separate lawsuit challenging whether mid‑decade redistricting is allowed under the state constitution. That decision could ultimately determine whether the new map survives.

In fact, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is already warning that the battle will continue.

“The fight is not over,” Lucas said. “The Missouri Supreme Court has yet to rule. Kansas City deserves representation that reflects our community, not maps drawn to serve partisan interests in Washington.”

Republican legislatures in Texas and North Carolina have already approved new maps that improve the GOP’s prospects ahead of the midterms, and Florida lawmakers have explored similar moves.

Advertisement

There’s no doubt that in this fight, both parties have their talking points. Though it’s hard not to see the blatant hypocrisy of the Democrats, who claim that mid‑decade redistricting undermines election stability, but respond by redistricting their own states.

What it really comes down to is this: For years, Democrats have perfected the art of gerrymandering in the states they control, carving up districts to squeeze out every possible seat. Now that Republicans are fighting back to level the playing field, Democrats are just getting dirtier.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!