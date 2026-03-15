New Mexico Is the First State to Ban Armed Federal Agents from Voting Locations

The movement to put federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other agencies at polling places is having the effect of flushing out into the open those from the left who want to protect shady election systems.

Advertisement

The one-party state of New Mexico, with Democrat majorities in the House and Senate and a Democrat governor, was the first to pass legislation and have it signed into law that bans military or armed federal agents from polling places and ballot drop box locations.

One of the lesser known woke governors in the country, and one of the more extreme ones, Michelle Lujan Grisham, signed into law SB 264, which establishes penalties for “those who deploy troops or armed federal agents to a polling place or drop box site.”

More to the point, no armed federal agents will be permitted to be in polling places, in the “parking area,” or within 50 feet of an official ballot box.

In addition, it bans someone from interfering with “the conduct of an election or from interfering with an election official, voter, challenger, or watcher while they are discharging their duties.” Funny how that works. It’s fine to interfere with ICE agents who are discharging their duties, but it’s not okay to interfere with the conduct of an election or election official.

#NewMexico this week became the first state to bar armed agents from polling locations, a step to counter what some fear might be a potential Trump administration tactic to intimidate #voters. #elections #votinghttps://t.co/VsD9YAHMxB — David Forrest (@NewsForrest) March 12, 2026

Advertisement

Another curious thing about that is that it seems to take aim specifically at the notion that a federal agent might have good reason to arrest someone at a polling place for potentially doing something illegal, like being in this country illegally and possibly voting illegally.

The elephants in the room are the obvious questions: Why would an illegal alien be in a polling station in the first place? And why is it so important to pass legislation protecting illegal aliens who could be found at polling places?

The idea that the mere presence of armed law enforcement officers is so intimidating that you can't vote ignores a fact of daily life in America, where anywhere you go, you just might be in the presence of armed security — from a high school football game to the bank you go to.

SB 264 also bans someone from “attempting to impose a law, rule, or change to voter qualifications that goes against New Mexico law.” I’m no lawyer, but that sounds to me like the Democrats in power are actually trying to write law that counters the Supremacy Clause in the U.S. Constitution (Article VI), which frames federal law as the “supreme law of the land.” This means that when a state law conflicts with federal law, the federal law overrides the state statute. New Mexico is trying to reverse that in this case.

Advertisement

Should there be a disruption at a polling place where a voter could claim that he or she was intimidated or not able to vote, the new law allows that they can sue to enforce it. This tells me that if one federal agent just happens to show up at a polling place while armed, anyone can claim they felt intimidated or prevented from voting.

I can imagine quite a few scenarios where leftists might try to set up federal agents by calling them to a polling place, knowing that on-duty federal agents are usually armed, and then having some leftist toadies who just happen to be on site sue on claims of intimidation. And it’s not just the voter who can file suit—the new law also allows the state’s attorney general, secretary of state, or a county clerk to do the same.

In situations where litigation is involved, the courts can impose fines of up to $50,000 per violation. The number of violations in any one situation can quickly add up.

For background, federal law already bans that assignment of troops or United States service members at a polling place “unless such force be necessary to repel armed enemies of the United States.”

In February, the New Mexico state Senate passed SB 264 26-16. All Democrats voted for the legislation. All Republicans voted against it. Days later, the House passed it 41-26.

Advertisement

In addition to New Mexico, other states considering similar bills include California, Kansas, Virginia, and Washington. I understand the others, but what’s up with Kansas?

In typical leftist Orwellian-speak, Lujan Grisham said, "We will hold free and fair elections, and New Mexicans will be safe, and in every ballot location.…That's our responsibility. The Constitution says states run their elections, and that bill makes that painfully clear to the federal government."

To repeat, any effort to keep illegals from voting is a threat to “free and fair elections.” If you’re not following, the governor wants you to try to keep up.

The law will take effect in May, prior to the state’s primary voting in this year’s elections. It would seem the law's sponsors may well know the law as written won't stand up to scrutiny by the U.S. Supreme Court. But what it will do is attempt to keep federal agents away from any illegals who just might have reason to be at New Mexico polling places this year.

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!