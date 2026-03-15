Reports Claim Mojtaba Khamenei in 'Low Condition,' Said to Be Dull-Witted

The rumor that's circulating in Middle Eastern political networks claims that Iranian cleric Hojtaba Khamenei may be in poor condition while he struggles to command respect among key figures inside the regime.

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Mojtaba Khamenei remains widely viewed as the center of Iran's leadership after the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who served as Iranian supreme leader for over 30 years and whose death created a sudden leadership vacuum.

Iranian state media later confirmed the killing and declared a 40-day national mourning period as the regime moved quickly to maintain control and reassure supporters that the government remained intact. The Iranian supreme leader has held ultimate authority over Iran's military forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, and the country's judiciary since taking power in 1989. Removing that figure in a single strike represented one of the most significant blows to Iran's ruling structure since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Attention immediately shifted to Mojtaba Khamenei, a cleric who spent years operating inside his father's inner circle and managing parts of the supreme leader's office. Mojtaba never held the highest clerical rank traditionally expected for leadership, yet he built influence through relationships with security officials and members of the IRGC. That network placed him in a position to become a leading figure in the succession debate once Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was gone.

The clerical body responsible for selecting Iran's supreme leader is the Assembly of Experts, which holds the formal authority to choose the next figure to guide the Islamic Republic. The group weighs religious credentials, political loyalty, and the ability to maintain control over Iran's powerful security institutions.

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It sounds like the IRGC took the opportunity of the Supreme Leader’s death to take power from the mullahs. They appointed the dull son, who is likely in a coma, and he can serve as a leader in the way Joe Biden served as the US president. We showed them the way, or rather, Democrats did. CBS News reports this morning that US intel assessed Mojtaba Khamenei as an incompetent bungler and that his father assessed him in pretty much the same terms:

U.S. intelligence has circulated to President Trump and to a small circle around him that Iran’s late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had misgivings about his son replacing him, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News. The analysis showed the elder Khamenei was wary of his son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, ever taking power because he was perceived as not very bright and was viewed as unqualified to be leader, according to sources. The information gathered also indicated that the father was aware that his son had issues in his personal life. According to sources within the administration, the intelligence community, and people close to the president.

Mojtaba's rise has never been universally accepted inside hereditary leadership, yet the son of the former supreme leader has remained deeply embedded within the regime's power networks. That unusual path has fueled years of speculation among Iranian elites about whether a dynastic succession could occur inside a system built to avoid one.

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New rumors about Mojtaba's condition add another layer of uncertainty. Questions about his health and capability circulate at the same moment Iran faces military pressure, economic strain, and internal tension.

Israel reports that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is injured and in “low condition.” There are several other reports indicating he lost at least one leg and has severe facial and internal injuries. There are reports that he is in a coma. If he were in any kind of decent condition, they would have rolled him out. It’s unlikely he is making any statements. You are hearing the IRGC statements, not his. He is also thought to be unfit for leadership in his normal state.

When leadership stability becomes uncertain inside a regime built on centralized authority, the entire system feels the strain.

The Islamic Republic built its power around the authority of the supreme leader, and speculation is spinning around faster than it took Dorothy to get to Oz. The regime's future leadership structure remains one of the most closely watched questions in the Middle East.

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