Donald Trump Demonstrates That Nothing Succeeds Like Success

Welcome to Sunday, March 15, 2026. Today is National Peanut Lovers Day, National Shoe the World Day, and it's also the Ides of March. To celebrate, I'm planning on a Chicken Caesar Salad for lunch.

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Today's column is a bit later than usual, mostly because the research took a bit longer than I figured when I jumped down this rabbit hole.

Today in History:

1493 Christopher Columbus returns to Spain after his first voyage to the New World

1778 Nootka Sound, Vancouver Island, discovered by Captain James Cook

1827 University of Toronto is chartered

1915 Carl Laemmle opens film studio Universal Pictures Hollywood in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles

1919 American Legion forms (Paris)

1930 1st seaplane glider flown at Port Washington, N.Y. (Long Island)

1945 17th Academy Awards: "Going My Way," Bing Crosby & Ingrid Bergman win

1965 TGI Friday's first restaurant opens in New York City

1977 TV comedy "Three's Company," starring John Ritter, Suzanne Somers, and Joyce DeWitt, premieres on ABC in US

1985 First internet domain name, symbolics.com, is registered

1996 Chris Isaak's album "Forever Blue" is certified Platinum by the RIAA

Birthdays today include: Saint Nicholas (Greek bishop who became the model for Santa Claus and patron saint of sailors, merchants, and children); President Andrew Jackson; Dr. John Snow (English physician who studied cholera and is considered the "Father of modern epidemiology"); Harold L. Ickes, American government official and politician (responsible for implementing the New Deal under FDR); Lionel Martin (founded England's Aston Martin); swing band leader Harry James; Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; actor Judd Hirsch; songwriter Howard Greenfield (wrote with Neil Sedaka); The Beach Boys' Mike Love; songwriter and percussionist Ralph MacDonald; baseballer Bobby Bonds; guitarist Howard Scott of "War"; blues great Ry Cooder; and rocker Dee Snider. If today's your day, from all here, happy birthday!

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It’s time for some inventory of recent events. President Donald Trump has been making steady progress on actually dealing with the issues that Establishment Republicans and Democrats have been saying they were solving, but never actually did. (*The worst thing you can do to a politician is to actually solve a problem. That’s because once you do that, they lose their ability to demagogue the problem. — From the still-being-compiled “Eric’s Axioms, Part 2”)

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The list of these accomplishments is both long and impressive. Among them are the following, as listed by the American Presidency Project. It's good to keep in mind all that's happened. Remember, this list was tabulated last July (a point in time where our Matt Margolis listed a lot of these), and the list of accomplishments has grown quite a bit since then. If I listed all that's happened since last July as well, I wouldn't have room in this column to say much of anything at all.

Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill, thereby delivering the largest tax cut in American history, increasing Americans' take-home pay by as much as $13,300, and terminating benefits for at least 1.4 million illegal immigrants who were gaming the system.

Congress passed President Trump's historic rescissions package, which will save taxpayers $9 billion in wasteful, politically-motivated funding for leftwing foreign aid scams and biased NPR and PBS.

The wholesale price of a dozen eggs is down 53%, or $3.09, since the inauguration and is down 62%, or $5.08, from its March peak.

The U.S. economy has now added a net of 671,000 jobs since January 2025, with jobs numbers beating expectations four months in a row. Native-born workers have accounted for all job gains, with native-born employment increasing 2,079,000 while foreign-born employment has fallen 543,000.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol encountered just 6,070 illegal immigrants at the southern border in June — setting a new record low (15% lower than the previous record set in March). Additionally, zero illegal immigrants were released into the U.S. on parole in June, compared to 27,766 a year prior.

The administration has ramped up deportations, breaking a record for the number of deportation flights in a month in June. President Trump's self-deportation push has also been a massive success. Additionally, over 600 known and suspected terrorists have been removed from the United States.

At President Trump's direction, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has arrested over 100,000 illegal alien criminals, including over 2,700 members of the vicious Tren de Aragua gang.

Following President Trump's declaration of an energy emergency, the U.S. has reached its fastest rate of new oil and gas drilling permits in years, exceeding the Biden administration by 44%.

Since President Trump took office, core inflation has tracked at just 2.1% — levels not seen since the first Trump Administration, when prices were low and stable — and has come in below or at economists' expectations every single month. Meanwhile, wholesale inflation remained flat in June, while import prices came in far below expectations.

Summer gas prices reached their lowest point since 2021, and, inflation-adjusted, are near a 20-year low.

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(Eric notes: Granted, more recently there's been a temporary spike in gas prices with Iran's actions in the Gulf, but as our Rick Moran suggests, that's not going to last. And as I suggested in a recent column, is that fifty cents per gallon worth dealing with a nuclear-powered Islamic republic? Also, note please, Matt Margolis on this point.)

President Trump's deregulatory efforts have already saved Americans over $180 billion, or $2,100 per family of four, with the rollback of automobile-related rules alone expected to save consumers more than $1.1 trillion.

President Trump secured a historic agreement for NATO members to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP – a foreign policy feat long thought impossible.

Under President Trump's strong and decisive leadership, the U.S. obliterated Iran's nuclear program.

President Trump secured ceasefires between India and Pakistan and Israel and Iran, a peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and a pathway to stability for Syria.

(Eric notes: Iran, of course, didn't follow through with that deal. Did anyone believe they would, really )

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(Eric notes: Our David Manney discusses this in a piece last December. Apparently, military recruitment is pretty much tied to having a commander in chief who shares the belief that America is worth fighting for. Who would have thought it? Certainly not the Democrats, who like every government program except the military. )

The Trump administration has made incredible strides in its effort to Make America Healthy Again, with roughly 35% of the American food industry making a commitment to eliminate the use of artificial dyes, including Hershey, Consumer Brands and dozens of ice cream companies representing more than 90% of the ice cream volume sold in the U.S.

President Trump has ensured U.S. benefit programs serve U.S. citizens, with the administration now having protected more than $40 billion in benefit programs from illegal aliens since POTUS signed an Executive Order in February "Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders."

President Trump inked an agreement to provide billions of dollars of military equipment to Ukraine, with NATO footing the bill.

President Trump has cracked down on international cartels, designating eight Latin American cartels as terrorist groups, including Tren de Aragua, MS-13 and the Sinaloa Cartel.

President Trump has solidified the U.S.'s position as the world leader in artificial intelligence, attracting north of $1 trillion in AI investment, including $90 billion in groundbreaking AI and energy investments in Pennsylvania.

The U.S. is on track for its lowest murder rate on record following President Trump's reinstatement of law and order.

(Eric notes: That trend has continued in 2026. A report from Jeff Asher confirms all of this in some detail.)

Following President Trump's February executive order, universities and school systems have stopped allowing men in women's sports, including the University of Pennsylvania, the Virginia High School League and the University of Maine System.

Hospitals and hospital systems across the country have halted so-called "gender-affirming care" for minors following President Trump's executive order "protecting children from chemical and surgical mutilation."

In his first six months, President Trump has met with 23 foreign leaders, including three visits from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as two visits from the NATO Secretary General — compared to thirteen foreign leaders and the UN Secretary General, the NATO Secretary General, and the Chinese Foreign Minister for Obama and just five in-person visits for Biden.

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As you may imagine, the list of successes continues on from there, but you get the idea. Keep in mind that this is even with the rabid, nonsensical, and frankly anti-American objections and legal maneuvering from the left, which opposes Trump on every single one of the points listed.



Not that a long list of President Donald Trump’s successes will ever silence the left completely, and perhaps it’s just me, but have you noticed that with the exception of the far left’s leadership (and in this I would include the worse-than-useless United Nations), who continue to make fools of themselves in the public eye, it has gotten pretty quiet on the left side of the aisle lately? This from last night should quiet things down even further.



OK, so the Abraham Accords. Taking down the Venezuelan cartel/dictatorship. Finally a response in the Iran War, the mullahs thought we were stupid and weak, they were right. Now Cuba.



You do get he's basically walking on water. Making every elected hack, bureaucrat and diplomat… https://t.co/iMOyB7xwA0 — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 15, 2026

. Our Sarah Anderson dives into this in some detail in a quite excellent piece. She jumped in again, yesterday, saying:

Friday night was, I believe, night eight of the protests that have broken out across Cuba, and it was the biggest, boldest night yet. Of course, people are still banging pots and pans and marching in the streets, shouting things such as "Freedom," "Long live Trump," and "Down with communism," but night eight got a little more serious.



In the town of Morón in the Ciego de Ávila province, the demonstrators brought their A-game. They stormed the Communist Party of Cuba headquarters in that town and set it on fire. There are multiple videos on X. In some, the protesters are throwing furniture and documents from the HQ into a fire.

OK, so we knew Cuba was going to happen, once Trump announced a push to reassert our dominance in the Western Hemisphere, with what some have labeled the New Monroe Doctrine And after all, this is simply part of the pattern of cleaning up the problems that the worldwide left has been treating as status quo for many years.

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Notable is the reaction to all of this from the left, and particularly its leadership, who have spent a good deal of time and money trying to convince us all that these accomplishments are either outright lies and/or a bad thing, claiming that all Trump can do is break things. What they fail to mention—or, for that matter, fail to reckon with—is that these are things that needed breaking.

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