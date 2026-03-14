Night 8 Erupts: Cuban Protesters Torch Communist Party HQ

Friday night was, I believe, night eight of the protests that have broken out across Cuba, and it was the biggest, boldest night yet. Of course, people are still banging pots and pans and marching in the streets, shouting things such as "Freedom," "Long live Trump," and "Down with communism," but night eight got a little more serious.

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⚠️⚠️El pueblo de Morón en las calles… la manifestación se trasladó hasta la estación de policías.



Esto a pocas horas de la comparecencia donde Díaz-Canel intentó exculparse por los apagones… la gente está cansada.

pic.twitter.com/dxHN16Paux — Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@MagJorgeCastro) March 14, 2026

In the town of Morón in the Ciego de Ávila province, the demonstrators brought their A-game. They stormed the Communist Party of Cuba headquarters in that town and set it on fire. There are multiple videos on X. In some, the protesters are throwing furniture and documents from the HQ into a fire.

🚨BREAKING —> The people of #Cuba have just set fire to the Communist Party’s Headquarters in the eastern town of #Morón.



The Cuban people have had enough of the brutal dictatorship! pic.twitter.com/q9j6unDFh3 — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) March 14, 2026

🚨 Manifestantes tomaron una sede del Partido Comunista de Cuba y lo prendieron en fuego 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xDrRhHJW5T — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) March 14, 2026

However, the regime didn't let this go unchecked. The Miami Herald reports that at one point, a young man drops to the pavement, and the protesters yell "they hit him" and "they shot him" — the "they" being Cuban police. Apparently, he was shot in the leg, as another video shows him with an improvised tourniquet while he's being rushed away via a motorcycle.

The Cuban state newspaper, Invasor, said on Saturday morning that the regime is investigating "acts of vandalism." Here's how it described the events. I am assuming the person who "suffered a fall while intoxicated" is actually the person whom the regime shot.

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Around midnight this Saturday, a group of people, mostly residents of the El Vaquerito People's Council, moved through different streets of the city of Morón, in the north of the province of Ciego de Ávila, with demands related, mainly, to the electrical energy situation and access to food products. What initially proceeded peacefully, and after an exchange with local authorities, turned into acts of vandalism against the headquarters of the Municipal Party Committee, where a smaller group of people stoned the entrance of the building and started a fire in the street with the furniture from the reception area. Preliminary reports, based on social media posts, indicated that other establishments were also affected, including a pharmacy and a Tiendas Caribe chain store. At the time of writing, five people were in custody, and another, who suffered a fall while intoxicated, was being treated at the Capitán Roberto Rodríguez Provincial General Teaching Hospital.

After the fire, the police made their presence known to other protesters, but as Cuban journalist Mario J. Pentón points out here, the people don't seem to care. "Fear has switched sides," he said. He also makes the point that there seems to be plenty of fuel for police vehicles to drive around intimidating people, yet they claim they can't run ambulances.

El miedo cambió de bando! En el parque El Curita, La Habana, la policía exhibe sus autos (para eso sí hay combustible), todo después que el pueblo de Morón quemara la sede del Partido Comunista. pic.twitter.com/dnNW80HTaJ — Mario J. Pentón (@MarioJPenton) March 14, 2026

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One thing the state media got right is that people are upset over the electricity situation and "access to food products," mostly because they don't have either. These protests began last week when a major power outage hit the majority of the country. Some of it has been restored, but blackouts are still worse than ever and lasting most of the day. As for food, the regime has, in recent weeks, suggested people get out and grow their own. The United States has been sending food through the Catholic Church, but a few other countries, namely Mexico, have been sending food and hygiene products straight to the regime. Instead of ending up in the hands of the people, it's being sold in military-controlled stores in bulk. These stores only accept. U.S. dollars.

Related: Is It Happening? Cuban Regime Makes a Big Announcement

This particular night of protests comes just hours after the island's "president" Miguel Díaz-Canel announced that the regime is in talks with the United States. While it was the first time he's confirmed it, there were no concessions made. It was all just theater, a way to buy time and try to appease people. But I don't think the people are easily appeased anymore. As I wrote in my "The New Monroe Doctrine" column on Friday, the fear is gone. They're tired of communism, they know that they have an ally in the United States, which may very well put an end to it, and these people who have never known anything else are ready to live real lives.

Recommended: The New Monroe Doctrine: The Fear Is Gone

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And it's not just the adults who are fed up. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a schoolteacher is reprimanding students for their absences, but the students speak up and let her know that the current conditions are not ideal for getting an education.

"You don’t know what it’s like to spend a whole night without having to eat anything and then get up at five in the morning and still not eat anything and come to school," one girl says, and it sounds like she's in tears. Another talks about how long they have to walk to get there because there is no transportation, and how they're physically exhausted once they arrive.

And as I reported earlier this week, students at the University of Havana had a sit-in of their own, demanding better conditions. They say it's impossible to do schoolwork without electricity and internet. The regime responded, of course, by blaming the United States. I'll leave you with the video of the young students and their teacher.

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