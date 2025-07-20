Trump Accomplishes in Six Months What Biden Never Could in Four Years

Remember when Joe Biden routinely proclaimed his presidency to be the most consequential in American history, and the mainstream media dutifully parroted that narrative? Those grandiose claims now look laughably hollow compared to the genuine transformation happening under President Trump's restored leadership.

"Many of the things I worked so damn hard, that I thought I changed in the country, are changing so rapidly,” Biden said earlier this month.

Good. While Biden stumbled through four years of economic disasters and foreign policy humiliations, Trump has delivered more meaningful change in just six months than his predecessor managed in an entire term.

The contrast couldn't be starker. While Biden weaponized government agencies against political opponents—including President Trump and ordinary Americans—Trump has dismantled the deep state bureaucracy that strangled liberty for four long years. Where Biden's policies enriched foreign adversaries and illegal aliens at taxpayers' expense, Trump has prioritized American citizens and secured the border with unprecedented effectiveness.

The numbers tell the story Biden's media allies desperately want to bury. Under Trump's leadership, the southern border has been transformed from a humanitarian catastrophe into a model of controlled immigration. June saw just 6,070 illegal crossings—a record low that represents a stunning 15% drop from the previous record. Even more remarkable, not a single illegal immigrant received parole status in June, compared to the 27,766 who were waved through under Biden's open-borders disaster just one year earlier.

This border security victory extends far beyond mere statistics. ICE has arrested over 100,000 criminal aliens, including 2,700 members of the savage Tren de Aragua gang that terrorized American communities under Biden's watch. More than 600 known and suspected terrorists have been expelled from American soil—individuals who walked freely among us thanks to Biden's reckless immigration policies. The self-deportation initiative has accelerated this cleanup, as criminal aliens recognize the party is over.

Economic prosperity has returned with Trump's signature flourish. The One Big Beautiful Bill delivered the largest tax cut in American history, putting up to $13,300 back in working families' pockets while simultaneously ending benefits for 1.4 million illegal immigrants who exploited the system. Blue-collar wage growth exploded to its highest level in nearly six decades, proving once again that Trump's policies benefit the forgotten Americans that Washington elites routinely ignore.

Energy independence has roared back to life following Trump's emergency declaration. New oil and gas drilling permits are being issued 44% faster than under the Biden administration, driving gas prices to their lowest summer levels since 2021. When adjusted for inflation, these prices approach 20-year lows—a stunning reversal of Biden's war on American energy that punished middle-class families at the pump.

Trump’s first six months have also reshaped the world stage and restored national strength. NATO allies, once freeloading, are now boosting defense spending to 5% of GDP—an unthinkable feat before Trump. Iran’s nuclear program is gone, and historic ceasefires—India-Pakistan, Israel-Iran, Rwanda-Congo—underscore his global impact. Three Nobel Peace Prize nominations in half a year speak for themselves.

At home, the Supreme Court is firmly backing Trump’s agenda, greenlighting third-country deportations, ending activist-led nationwide injunctions, and affirming the end of temporary protections for 500,000 migrants. In contrast to Biden’s failed executive overreach, Trump’s actions are constitutionally grounded.

Culturally, Trump’s executive order banning barbaric gender procedures for minors has brought sanity back to schools and hospitals. Institutions from Penn to the Virginia High School League are reinstating fairness in women’s sports by keeping biological males out.

Business confidence is booming. Over $7.6 trillion in domestic investment has poured in and markets are repeatedly breaking records. Deregulation is saving families an average of $2,100.

Military recruitment is up across all branches, crime is dropping sharply, and 35% of food companies have ditched artificial dyes under Trump’s “Make America Healthy Again” push.

In just 180 days, Trump has accomplished what Biden never could: securing the border, restoring global respect, igniting economic growth, and reestablishing real leadership. These aren’t empty slogans—they’re measurable victories. While Biden offered spin and failure, Trump is delivering results that no one can ignore.

In just 180 days, Trump has accomplished what Biden never could: securing the border, restoring global respect, igniting economic growth, and reestablishing real leadership. These aren't empty slogans—they're measurable victories. While Biden offered spin and failure, Trump is delivering results that no one can ignore.