Gabbard Exposes Obama’s Direct Role in Orchestrating the Russia Hoax

During an appearance on “Hannity” this week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard detailed former President Barack Obama’s direct involvement in what she described as a “manufactured, politicized piece of intelligence” designed to subvert the will of the American people and sabotage Donald Trump’s presidency before it even began.

“This is not a partisan issue,” Gabbard said. “It has to do with the integrity and strength of our democratic republic.”

Gabbard joined Sean Hannity to discuss a cache of over 100 declassified documents her office released this week. Among them is a December 2016 President’s Daily Brief prepared for Obama that, according to Gabbard, confirmed Russia had neither the intent nor capability to interfere with or change the outcome of the 2016 election. But that document never reached the public—because, she says, Obama’s political appointees deliberately suppressed it.

“As you said, President Obama’s political appointees pulled that document before it could be published,” Gabbard explained. “The very next day after they pulled that document, President Obama called a National Security Council cabinet meeting to discuss how Russia interfered with the election.”

That meeting took place on December 9, 2016, weeks after Trump’s victory, and was followed by Obama directing his intelligence leadership—including James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey, and Susan Rice—to produce an assessment that would support a predetermined conclusion: that Russia interfered in the election to help Trump.

“President Obama delivered the conclusion that he wanted the intelligence community to reach,” Gabbard said, “and directed them to find and essentially create and manufacture the intelligence to support the conclusion that he wanted to deliver to the American people.”

Gabbard called the operation a “years-long coup” and stated flatly that its purpose was “to enact what was essentially a years-long coup subverting the will of the American people in that election.”

The Steele dossier—an opposition research document funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and already widely discredited—played a key role in the effort, according to Gabbard. “James Clapper, James Comey, John Brennan, they all knew that the Steele dossier was discredited at this point,” she said. “There were professionals who were told, ‘Include the Steele dossier in this January Obama-directed manufactured piece of intelligence,’ and they protested.”

Those warnings were ignored. The dossier was inserted anyway and became a central part of the intelligence assessment pushed by Obama’s team. It also became the justification for FISA warrants used to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page—effectively giving the Obama administration a backdoor into Trump’s campaign and transition team.

Asked if she believes crimes were committed, Gabbard was unequivocal. “I do, Sean. All of these documents that we have found and uncovered—we are referring them to the Department of Justice for further investigation,” she said. “Accountability has to take place.”

Gabbard stressed that restoring public trust in government depends on real consequences for those involved. “The American people’s ability to have faith and trust in the integrity of our democratic republic is literally what’s at stake,” she warned.

After years of media spin and political gaslighting, Gabbard’s revelations cut through the noise: the Russia collusion narrative wasn’t just a bad-faith political attack—it was a coordinated, top-down conspiracy originating in the Obama White House.