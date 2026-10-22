UNRWA Teacher Warns Gaza Classroom Indoctrination Could Fuel Another October 7

A Gazan teacher is going viral after discussing how the jihadi brainwashing in schools run by the infamous “terror-infested” United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) could trigger a mass-casualty event even worse than the October 7 atrocities.

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Islamic sacred texts endorse and encourage the rape, oppression, and murder of non-Muslims, particularly of Jews. For many decades, the Muslim conglomerate now calling itself Palestinian has been particularly fundamentalist about the jihad teachings of Islam. No amount of land grants or international aid has ever satisfied the Palestinians, and even young children proudly say how they aspire to become terrorists and kill Jews. The indoctrination starts very young, and UNRWA, filled as it is with terrorists, runs the schools in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria that train the next generation of terrorists.

BREAKING: Brave UNRWA teacher in Gaza speaks out against the culture of death being cultivated in the schools. Teachers around her are “aggressively pushing” ideologies of killing and violence onto their students. (Source: @JusoorNews) Will @UNLazzarini be held to account? https://t.co/1ARjqWiilo — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) October 22, 2026

It is extremely rare for so-called Palestinians either in Gaza or in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria to speak out on the reality of terrorism. Partly this is because both the PA and Hamas are totally pro-jihad and people are afraid of retaliation, and partly it is because the indoctrination is so effective that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians really do believe terrorism is necessary and even laudable. But every once in a great while, someone breaks out of the cult far enough to describe the reality of Palestinian and United Nations indoctrination that Westerners, including Americans, do not want to acknowledge.

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In the video above, the teacher, whose identity is removed for her safety, says that she has been a UNRWA geography teacher for 15 years and that she is currently 40 years old. "Extremism and the ideology of killing and violence are growing in Gaza," she warned. "Teachers are aggressively pushing these ideologies to the students and inciting them to killing and violence."

The teacher emphasized, "This has become very widespread in our society, these ideas are spreading more widely, whether via families, from professors, or from the other students. They are planting these ideas in the minds of our children."

UNRWA Palestinian Students: "With Allah's help we will smash the Jews heads because they are dogs. I want to be a jihadist and to kill Jews for Allah and become a martyr." UNWRA is designed to put Palestinians in a forever cycle of terrorism. https://t.co/cw4eMFv2i4 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 30, 2026

Some people want to try to separate Hamas from the rest of the Palestinians, as if that one terror group were the source of all the hatred and violence. The Hamas co-founder’s son, Mosab Hassan Yousef, has said that this is a false distinction, and the Gazan teacher’s comments indicated agreement with that view. “Of course, it goes beyond Hamas. It is bigger than the idea of Hamas,” she said. “The situation is severe enough that a repeat of the October 7 attacks could occur, potentially leading to even greater casualties and destruction than before.”

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She explained she recently had an argument with a fellow teacher "about the permissibility of violence, killing, and extremism. She was trying to cultivate these ideas in the minds of our students...The discussion became quite heated." The teacher then said that killing and violence are not compatible with the Islamic faith, which means she is a good person but a bad Muslim. In fact, numerous Islamic sacred texts' verses endorse jihad, and Mohammed himself massacred Jews in Arabia.

.@UNLazzarini Most of the 50,000 children attending these Hamas terrorist summer camps are students of your UNRWA schools. Why are you silent? — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) June 26, 2021

Importantly, the jihad indoctrination is not limited to boys and men. The Gazan teacher specifically highlighted a female student who "was always telling me about killing, violence, and destruction. We must address this issue." The teacher wants to see a campaign aimed at de-radicalizing everyone from teachers to parents to students emphasizing "peace, security, and love," but that is exactly the opposite of what both the PA and Hamas want.

Yasser Arafat, father of modern jihad and protege of Hitler's ally the Grand Mufti, invented the idea of a Palestinian people specifically to justify endless jihad against Israel. The UNRWA schools are just carrying on with that genocidal mission.

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