In Midtown NYC, Woman Stalks and Stabs Jewish Man

Zohran Mamdani’s New York continues to become an ever more dangerous place for Jews to live and practice their religion. Muslims and neo-Nazis are making parts of America unrecognizable.

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A 26-year-old Jewish man was wearing traditional garb when a crazed woman attacked him. Allegedly, the woman was speaking Russian. That is an interesting fact because unfortunately, Russia has a particularly egregious history of pogroms against Jews. Is this attack supposed to be another instance of diversity being our strength and all that Democrat nonsense?

The victim was walking on Fifth Avenue around 6 o’clock in the evening Wednesday, near West 47th Street in the Diamond District, according to the New York Post. Fortunately, he was listed in stable condition as of Thursday morning. It is not clear exactly what the attacker used to stab him, with the victim himself saying it felt as if someone stabbed a syringe into his lower back. If it was a syringe, there is no publicly released evidence to indicate whether anything was inside.

Police were able to confirm details of the attack with the victim, who received treatment at Bellevue Hospital. The New York Police Department’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the crime, given the circumstantial evidence that it was an antisemitic attack.

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Moshe Spern, president of the United Jewish Teachers, blamed Mamdani for fueling antisemitic violence in the city. Indeed, earlier this year, Mamdani threatened to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and he openly encouraged violent protests against Netanyahu. The socialist mayor also took the anniversary of the October 7 atrocities to smear Israel and justify Palestinian terrorists, sharing literal Hamas talking points. Mamdani has also associated with radical imams who explicitly endorsed terrorism.

The video below allegedly shows the woman stalking the victim.

🚨 Mayor Mamdani this is on you. Another Jew stabbed in broad daylight in Midtown. A Lubavitcher from Crown Heights was attacked from behind near 5th Ave & W 47th St (5:30pm). Hatzalah treated him on scene; he’s stable at Bellevue. Suspect (white woman, 30s, 5’9”, blue jeans, white sneakers, dark sweater tied at waist) fled toward 6th Ave. Authorities are reportedly treating it as a suspected hate crime. This is not isolated. In July, Raul Morales was charged with hate-crime attempted murder after stabbing a Jewish man (and an Asian man) on the Upper West Side while yelling “Allahu Akbar” and “Justice for Islam,” near synagogues. Jews remain the top target of NYC hate crimes under Mayor Mamdani. How many more before the climate changes? https://t.co/CF4qyoypbp — Moshe Spern (@moshespern) October 22, 2026

Spern pointed out, “This is not isolated. In July, Raul Morales was charged with hate-crime attempted murder after stabbing a Jewish man (and an Asian man) on the Upper West Side while yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Justice for Islam,’ near synagogues. Jews remain the top target of NYC hate crimes under Mayor Mamdani.”

In September, the New York Post reported that there had been 425 hate crimes in New York City over the past year, and that more than half of them targeted Jews. There was an 8% increase in antisemitic hate crimes since last year, meaning since Mamdani took office.

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The NYPD is searching for the alleged assailant at the time of this writing.

🚨 HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION: Manhattan Shomrim and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force are actively investigating a stabbing that occurred today around 5:45 PM at 47th St. and 5th Ave. We are asking for the public's assistance. If you were in the Diamond District/Midtown area around that time and witnessed the incident, or if you have access to storefront security cameras, dashcam video, or cell phone footage, please reach out immediately. 📞 Manhattan Shomrim Hotline: (212) 430-2024 — Manhattan Shomrim Safety Patrol (@msspshomrim) October 22, 2026