144 Nations Back Iran at the UN. Kick the UN Out of America.

The Trump administration should kick the United Nations out of America. They never end wars or prevent tragedies, all the UN members seem to do is bash Jews and Americans, reward terrorists and dictators, and justify egregious crimes.

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This year alone, the Iranian regime has massacred over 50,000 of its own people, and it continues to imprison, torture, and execute many young Iranians up to the present moment. Morality police in Iran can and have beaten or murdered women just for walking around without hijabs. Iranian state thugs have also committed mass sexual crimes against female freedom protesters. The mullahs are the worst state sponsors of terrorism in the entire world, with a global network of jihadis committing attacks and murders every week.

The Iranian regime has recently dropped the pretense of not wanting nuclear weapons, openly threatening America with nuclear conflict. Yet this is the regime that 144 UN member nations want to help dictate counterterrorism, disarmament, and women’s rights.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry disgustedly posted on Thursday, “144 nations voted behind closed doors to give the Islamic Republic of Iran a seat at the UN table shaping global priorities on counterterrorism, disarmament and women’s rights. A regime that sponsors terrorism, executes dissidents, brutalizes women and murders its own people. And the world rewards it with a seat at the table.”

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The ministry bluntly declared, “What a staggering display of hypocrisy. The UN lectures the world about human rights while giving their abusers a voice in shaping them.”

Similarly, the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee reacted to the vote in favor of Iran by stating, “The United Nations is morally bankrupt: no sane person can take it seriously.”

Moreover, the UN agency UNRWA employs dozens of Hamas terrorists, more than 100 who participated in the October 7 atrocities in Israel. There are potentially thousands of terrorists or people with terrorist ties in UNRWA, the UNRWA schools are hotbeds of jihadist fervor, and Hamas is an Iranian proxy.

UNRWA educators by day, Hamas terrorists by night. For years, @UNRWA has turned a blind eye to terrorism within its own organization. October 7th revealed the extent of UNRWA employees’ involvement in kidnapping, murdering and injuring innocent Israelis. Enough is enough. Watch: — Israel ישראל (@Israel) December 9, 2024

What schools did the 3000 terrorists who invaded Israel and massacred families go to? According to a UN official, 90% of them went to @UNRWA schools. The terrorists went to United Nations schools. https://t.co/LJKzCr32LB — UN Watch (@UNWatch) October 31, 2024

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Again, I return to my point that the Trump administration needs to stop all funding whatsoever to the UN and shut down the UN headquarters in New York. Why are we still sponsoring and funding this evil entity?

Iran, China, and dozens of other Communist and Islamic nations have increasing power and influence at the UN. They blather about human rights while employing terrorists, promoting tyrants, and radicalizing millions of young people around the world. Defund the UN now.