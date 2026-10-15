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Iran Executes More Young Heroes — So Can We Obliterate This Regime, Please?

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 15, 2026 1:20 PM
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Iran Executes More Young Heroes — So Can We Obliterate This Regime, Please?
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

While the American government keeps waiting for the Iranian deal that will never happen, the Tehran terrorists keep executing brave young freedom fighters while bragging about how they are stockpiling weapons for the next round of fighting with Israel and America. Donald Trump, can you please just obliterate this evil regime already?

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Trump has said more than once that the U.S. military has the capability to destroy the Iranian regime once and for all, so why wait? This is the same regime that has been slaughtering Americans for almost half a century and orchestrating global terrorism, with more than a dozen American casualties just this year. This is our fight too. And as the continual threats from Iranian leaders, strikes on ships, and ongoing executions prove, the regime is not ever going to stop its domestic tyranny or endless jihad against the “great Satan,” America.

On October 14, the mullahs executed a young mountaineer for taking part in the January freedom protests and under allegations that he was assisting the return of the rightful shah, Reza Pahlavi.

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Western feminists who praised misogynistic Palestinian terrorists are remarkably silent about the death sentences for two beautiful and brave young ladies in Iran, Najmeh Amini and Mahboubeh Shabani.

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I recently covered this heartbreaking story of the couple who said their wedding vows to each other over the phone right before his execution. The young woman, Mahshad Keshani, remains in prison. Read their story here.

The Persian people are counting on us, and we suffer from the same terrorist regime that killed over 50,000 of them this year. Within the last few weeks, there was an Iran-coordinated attempted terrorist attack on a UK airbase that Americans use, which only did not succeed because a local farmer was more responsible than the authorities. Iran’s proxies, the Houthis, killed an American in the strike on the airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital last week. The Tehran regime claims it has plants all across America and can assassinate Trump. 

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The same terrorists hanging young Persians for opposing Islamic theocracy are also gunning for Americans.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | ISLAMIC JIHAD | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | TERRORISM | HOUTHIS

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