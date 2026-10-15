Iran Executes More Young Heroes — So Can We Obliterate This Regime, Please?

While the American government keeps waiting for the Iranian deal that will never happen, the Tehran terrorists keep executing brave young freedom fighters while bragging about how they are stockpiling weapons for the next round of fighting with Israel and America. Donald Trump, can you please just obliterate this evil regime already?

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Trump has said more than once that the U.S. military has the capability to destroy the Iranian regime once and for all, so why wait? This is the same regime that has been slaughtering Americans for almost half a century and orchestrating global terrorism, with more than a dozen American casualties just this year. This is our fight too. And as the continual threats from Iranian leaders, strikes on ships, and ongoing executions prove, the regime is not ever going to stop its domestic tyranny or endless jihad against the “great Satan,” America.

On October 14, the mullahs executed a young mountaineer for taking part in the January freedom protests and under allegations that he was assisting the return of the rightful shah, Reza Pahlavi.

🔴 BREAKING: The Islamist regime occupying Iran has executed Ali-Sina Mostafavi, a 39-year-old Iranian protester, professional mountaineer, and musician from Bam, Kerman. Ali-Sina was jailed for taking part in the January Uprising. He was subjected to torture and forced to confess against himself. He was sentenced to death under false accusations by the Islamic Revolutionary Court, a propaganda Sharia court. Today, the regime carried out his execution in Kerman. This totalitarian, theocratic, and terrorist regime has taken another Iranian life. The regime executes to instill fear in Iranian society and prevent the next uprising. But Iranians are continuing to fight this brutal regime until it is removed. — Rayan Amiri (@RayanAmiri) October 14, 2026

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Western feminists who praised misogynistic Palestinian terrorists are remarkably silent about the death sentences for two beautiful and brave young ladies in Iran, Najmeh Amini and Mahboubeh Shabani.

Two women on death row in Iran have recorded audio messages from their prison cells and asked the free world to save their lives. Now I bring their voices to you. Najmeh Amini is 23. An accounting student. Her crime? A post on social media. The regime calls it insulting the prophet. For one post, they will hang her. Mahboubeh Shabani is 33. During the protests, she carried wounded demonstrators to the hospital. Her crime? Saving lives. The regime calls it waging war against God. For saving lives, they will hang her. Let me be honest. Hashtags and tweets alone will not stop these executions. This regime only understands pressure. So I call on American, European, and world leaders: make these executions your red line. Tie every sanction, every deal, every negotiation to the lives of political prisoners. Demand their release now. Impose real costs for every hanging. Najmeh Amini and Mahboubeh Shabani must not die for the crime of freedom. Act now. Before it is too late. — Masih Alinejad (@AlinejadMasih) October 15, 2026

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I recently covered this heartbreaking story of the couple who said their wedding vows to each other over the phone right before his execution. The young woman, Mahshad Keshani, remains in prison. Read their story here.

Iranians in Nuremberg held up portraits of Alireza Sepahi, the young Iranian protester who was executed by the Islamist regime occupying Iran, one day after his fiancée said yes to his proposal. Sepahi’s story is devastating. The 25-year-old from Isfahan was arrested with his mother during the January 2026 Uprising. He was tortured, coerced into forced confessions, and charged with baseless accusations. In July, he was hours from a public hanging when a heart attack struck just before the gallows. He survived, was returned to prison, and lived every day in fear of execution. On the night before he was killed, he married his imprisoned fiancée Mahshad Kashani over a phone call. At dawn on October 5, he was hanged in Dastgerd Prison. DO NOT STOP TALKING ABOUT IRAN. — Rayan Amiri (@RayanAmiri) October 10, 2026

The Persian people are counting on us, and we suffer from the same terrorist regime that killed over 50,000 of them this year. Within the last few weeks, there was an Iran-coordinated attempted terrorist attack on a UK airbase that Americans use, which only did not succeed because a local farmer was more responsible than the authorities. Iran’s proxies, the Houthis, killed an American in the strike on the airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital last week. The Tehran regime claims it has plants all across America and can assassinate Trump.

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The same terrorists hanging young Persians for opposing Islamic theocracy are also gunning for Americans.