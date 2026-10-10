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Iranian Regime Strikes Vessel, Threatens to Pursue Ships Out of Strait of Hormuz

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 10, 2026 12:16 PM
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Iranian Regime Strikes Vessel, Threatens to Pursue Ships Out of Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo

Now would be the perfect time for President Donald Trump to go forward with that massive and decisive blitz he has been promising on and off against the genocidal Iranian regime. Israel will no doubt be happy to help us finish off the murderous mullahs, and solve that massive terrorist and economic crisis right before the midterm.

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The Iranian outlet Iran Nuances (rather an ironic name for an outlet operating out of that dictatorially controlled country) shared the following announcement, for which it provided a rough English translation on Friday.

In other words, the Iranian regime is planning to expand and escalate its operations against any nation that has not made a special deal with them, which would pretty much mean anyone except Oman and possibly China.

Speaking of which, Chinese state propaganda outlet Xinhua excitedly reported also on October 9 that the Iranian regime had struck and torched a large ship carrying liquefied petroleum gas. It is important to remember, however, that we cannot implicitly trust anything that either the Iranian regime or Chinese state media says. Sometimes they tell the truth if they see it as useful for them, and sometimes they invent wins that have not occurred. 

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So with that caveat in mind, the Iranian terrorists claimed that they will continue to attack anyone and everyone whom they assert is violating their jurisdiction, and especially the United States of America.

For Our VIPs: Is This the Reason Why Hamas Wants Western Limits on Israel?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Xinhua both claimed that the Iranian regime is still interested in negotiation, which directly contradicts all of the rhetoric from other regime leaders and internal state media in Iran, where there is an endless cycle of bragging about continuing jihad against the “great Satan” until it collapses. Don’t forget the Iranian terrorist plot against the UK airbase that Americans use, which didn’t succeed only because of a local farmer more competent than the UK authorities.

For example, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohamed-Baquer “Death to America” Ghalibaf is posting regular and extravagant threats against Americans. The post below was ironic, because the current regime of Iran destroyed the ancient monarchy of the shah, and is murdering those within Iran who call for its return, but the post does illustrate the bloodthirsty goals of Tehran:

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Islamic terror groups and regimes always count on Westerners becoming tired of war. Then the terrorists make some deal they intend to break and rebuild and restock for the next war. Because in Islam, the jihad only ends when no more non-Muslims are left on earth.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and Islamism, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHINA | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | ISRAEL | TERRORISM

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