Trump Declares ‘Economic D-Day’ Against Iranian Regime

President Donald Trump is not yet ready to bomb the ayatollahs to the hell they so richly deserve, but he is implementing major economic sanctions and blockades against the Iranian regime.

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After confirming that his administration was no longer in any talks with the Iranian regime and teasing the idea of claiming the Strait of Hormuz for America, Trump issued a new update on Wednesday. This time, he detailed his next move in the conflict with Tehran.

The president posted on Truth Social, “No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it. Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY!”

In his usual grandiloquent style, Trump proclaimed, “This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale. Their navy is gone, their air force is destroyed, their military factories are now rubble, their currency is worthless, and their country is hanging by a thread. Today, I am also announcing that ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences. Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies — It all needs to stop NOW.”

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He warned governments empathetic with the Iranian regime — which would include Qatar, China, Pakistan, and Russia — not to try and sneak through. “You know who you are. This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat,” Trump wrote. “These maniacs are on the ropes, and these HISTORIC MEASURES will cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide. IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.”

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Mohsen Rezaee, former head of the murderous Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in Iran, previously suggested using nuclear weapons on America, and he continues to fantasize about Trump’s death and America’s defeat. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei periodically posts dire threats online against “great Satan” America. The regime is still striking the Strait of Hormuz and killing dissidents. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander-in-Chief Ahmad Vahidi bragged this month, “As long as the United States and Israel possess nuclear weapons, we will continue working on them for our national security. If they disarm, we will disarm.”

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Additionally, Iran's regime has claimed to have plants and assassination teams right here in America, and recently declared that it could launch attacks within America. Would it not be preferable for U.S. forces to destroy the mullahs first?

Iran Executes Man Arrested During January Protests



KARAJ — Iranian authorities have executed Shahram Sadeghi, one of those arrested during the nationwide protests in January 2026. pic.twitter.com/f4jZDf7wLL — Civic Watch Nigeria (@CivicWatch69) August 18, 2026

Trump has certainly come to the conclusion that he cannot make deals with the ayatollahs, which is very wise.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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