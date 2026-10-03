Veteran Pilot Startles Leftist Interviewer With the Truth About the Dubai Hijacking

The establishment media does its level best to obscure the motivating ideology behind jihad violence, and to exonerate Islam from all responsibility for the crimes done in its name and in accord with its teachings. Occasionally, however, the truth gets through by accident, as in a recent interview Australia’s News 24 conducted about the attempted jihadist hijacking of a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

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News 24 was interviewing a veteran pilot, Captain Byron Bailey. The interviewer opened the door to the truth being told when she asked him how the whole thing had happened. Bailey responded:

Yeah, I'm not really surprised with Flydubai, operating Dubai to Tel Aviv, and with Muslim pilots, or not all Muslim, but — the captain was Indian. He was the real hero in this I've flown in and out of Tel Aviv with the British airline a lot. I also flew many times out of Dubai, so I'm fairly aware of the whole situation.

But how deep do you want to go into it? Because I, I hear, them saying, “Oh, we wonder what the motive is.” Well, excuse me, in Du— in the Middle East, the motive is, the fact that Islam calls for the death of Jews. All Jews. It's part of the core belief of Islam. This whole commission, this joke they had in Australia recently about antisemitism, just ignores the reality of what is the core belief of Islam that all Jews must die until the world becomes pure, free of Jews.

At this point, the interviewer, sensing that this interview had spun wildly out of her control, tried to rein Bailey in, interjecting “Okay—” But the indomitable old captain blandly continued:

But this was actually probably an act of religious devotion where the guy took the advantage of the fact that he could kill Jews and martyr himself in the process, because that's what they want to do.

The interviewer tried again, steering Bailey back to discuss the technical aspects of how it happened, not the ideology that led it to happen, by saying: “Okay, let's just stick to the technical aspect here with how perhaps passengers luckily were able to get into the cockpit…” He answers affably, “Sure.” And there the available video ends.

Was Bailey correct? Absolutely. Does Islam call for the death of Jews? Not only does it do so, but a famous hadith depicts Muhammad saying that Muslims can help bring about the end of days and the consummation of all things by killing Jews: “Abu Huraira reported Allah’s Messenger as saying: ‘The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him; but the tree Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews.’” (Sahih Muslim 2922)

Did the jihadi co-pilot, Hammam al-Hammami, think he could kill Jews and martyr himself in the process? Almost certainly. The Qur’an promises a place in paradise to those who “kill and are killed” for Allah (9:111). It also says that the Jews are the people who are the “most vehement in hostility” toward the Muslims (5:82). So a devout believer such as al-Hammami most likely thought that if he managed to kill a planeload of Jews, Allah would richly reward him in paradise.

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Related: Actress Criticizes Islam, Loses Her Career

These teachings of Islam are hardly ever discussed on establishment media outlets. When they are, as in this News 24 segment, it’s generally by accident: a guest starts saying things that the show’s producers didn’t expect him to say, like Byron Bailey, and gets out some unpopular truths before anyone is able to cut him off.

In a sane society, Captain Bailey would be the host of a regular show on News 24 about Islamic teachings and their implications for free societies. Once he gets that job, the world at large will know that the free world is on the way to recovering itself and fighting back against jihad violence and Sharia oppression. But that day is not on the horizon.

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