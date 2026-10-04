Trump Administration Nukes United Nations ‘Pandemic Treaty’

For years, the goblin architects of globo-homo race communism have labored tirelessly behind the scenes, in the shadows where they prefer to operate, to push through a so-called “global pandemic treaty” that would standardize the international response to the impending, much-hyped (probably man-made) pandemic, thereby subverting any national sovereignty that would allow room for individualized decision-making by nation-states.

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In her speech announcing American opposition to the treaty, CDC Director Erica Schwartz also promoted the banning, on a national basis, of the gain-of-function research that almost certainly sparked the COVID-19 pandemic.

Via The Hill (emphasis added):

The U.S. rejected a nonbinding United Nations declaration pledging international collaboration to improve pandemic preparedness and prevention… Erica Schwartz, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in a speech Friday at a high-level United Nations meeting on pandemic preparedness said the U.S. had ideological concerns with the document and — despite negotiations — “critical issues remain unresolved.” “The United States is not in a position to support this text in full,” Schwartz said, citing “the inclusion of divisive ideologies that lack definitional consensus” as well as “references to an unfinished negotiation on pathogen access and benefit sharing.” Schwartz did not specify the ideologies she was referring to, though a draft of the declaration called for prioritizing “mainstream gender equality into all policies and programs” as well as ensuring “universal access to sexual and reproductive health care services,” which could have been construed to include abortion… In her speech Friday, Schwartz also urged other countries to follow the U.S.’s lead and ban funding for controversial “gain-of-function” research, which the administration has labeled as dangerous.

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Obviously, the abortion and gender ideology stuff is toxic, but the real issue, again, would be the sacrifice of any national autonomy. Not to look a gift horse in the mouth — whatever excuse gets the job done will do.

All of the usual suspects came out of the woodwork to condemn the Director’s speech.

For instance, Eloise Todd, executive director of an NGO cancer called Resilience Action Network International, which tasks itself with “working to make sure health systems remain resilient when the next outbreak strikes – learning lessons from the networks created during the COVID-19 pandemic,” complained that “it is unacceptable that member states were unable to advance a political declaration at the close of the high level meeting on Friday, and an unfortunate reminder of the continued challenges to drive consensus for the global good in the current geopolitical environment.”

“Unacceptable”!

National sovereignty?

What name so?

“It puts the injection under its skin or else it gets locked down again!” (Warning: Disturbing video ahead:)

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This Is What Democracy Looks Like™!

You know the thing.

Related: Mutiny at the #ZeroCOVID Lesbian Dive Bar!

Co-chair of the World Health Organization’s Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response Helen Clark, striking a similar authoritarian tone, lamented that “it is disappointing that the high level meeting was not asked to endorse the political declaration which had been negotiated by member states. Agreeing to collaborate to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics should not be controversial.”

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(Clark is also the former prime minister of New Zealand, which inflicted one of the most brutal COVID regimes on the planet on its own citizens.)

It’s worth noting that, if someone such as Kamala Harris had been allowed to assume power, the puppet-masters of the permanent bureaucracy that would have actually run her presidency would, it’s virtually guaranteed, have passed the pandemic treaty by now.

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Indeed, just because the treaty is DOA at the current moment is no guarantee whatsoever that, if and when a Democrat assumes the Oval Office or if the Democrats overwhelmingly control Congress, they won’t just push it through at some later date.

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