Mutiny at the #ZeroCOVID Lesbian Dive Bar!

In a story straight out of the heady days of yesteryear, under the brutal reign of the Biden regime, like the Japanese soldiers still fighting World War II decades after it ended on some remote Filipino island, the struggle for elusive #ZeroCOVID continues in the darkest corners of progressivedom.

Advertisement

Related: Is 'Long COVID' Actually a Mental Health Disorder?

The masked, COVID-conscious gender-queers who frequent the classy establishment in Western Massachusetts known as Last Ditch, founded by “a drag performer who uses it/its pronouns [and who] envisioned a venue where it and its friends could perform,” are up in arms, according to a recent report from the Boston Globe.

Originally conceived of as a safe haven for all manner of sacred marginalized identity groups, including the #ZeroCOVID people whom I have covered extensively here at PJ Media, “Last Ditch, which opened last year as a bar for ‘dykes, transsexuals, gender freaks, workers, and their friends,’ is struggling.”

Related: 'COVID Safe Cuties': The Insular #ZeroCOVID Dating Network

More via Boston Globe (emphasis added):

“It is with love we inform our immunocompromised disabled divas we will be opening Saturday nights as mask optional,” wrote Last Ditch. Previously, patrons were required to wear a well-fitted KN-95 mask “or better” at all times. The new policy was not received with love. “Just say you’re being complicit in a mass disabling event and get it over with,” wrote one commenter. “people like you kill disabled people in the name of your own leisure and convenience,” posted another. “I hope your venue gets firebombed for robbing my fellow immunocompromised people of their Saturday plans just to scrape extra revenue from ablists [sic],” wrote a third. The thread grew to 442 comments, some supportive, but many furious. The people running the bar were accused of being ableist — eugenicist, even — for relaxing their signature policy in the face of what commenters consider an ongoing pandemic (Greenfield hasn’t reported any COVID cases in more than two months).

One night!

One night per week without the muzzle, in 2026, in a town with nary a single case of COVID, was enough to warrant the avalanche of outrage from the “disabled community.”

Related: Canadian Government Pushes Psychiatric Medication for 'Vaccine-Hesitant'

When bar management decided to hold a town hall-style struggle session in order to allow patrons to voice their grievances, like everyone knew they would, out came the accusations of racism via a “gender-expansive lesbian” (he/him pronouns) BIPOC using the nom de guerre “Noire” — immediately.

(As it turns out, Noire lives an hour away and is not a regular patron but was somehow invested enough in the masking policy to hop on a Zoom call and barrage the owner with his/her/its vitriol.)

Continuing:

There are some 10 people, seated in a circle on the dance floor, all wearing masks: Matellian, a handful of volunteers, some bar patrons, and two designated mediators who will facilitate conversations between parties who disagree. Another 10 or 15 people join the meeting via Zoom... Almost immediately, the proceedings are derailed… “A lot of people are calling for an acknowledgment of harm and I’m hearing a WHITE therapist ... center[ing] the feelings of a majority white and white adjacent staff,” writes Noire, who is Black… Matellian tells the group her credit score is trashed. For six months, she lived in her truck because she was pouring money into the bar.* She is working four different jobs. She is responsible for paying off the $50,000 loan the three took out to launch the business… The online critics are unmoved. “[Y]ou chose to use your time to spill tears and center your feelings,” Noire posts in the chat. “This is incredibly racist and deflecting behavior.”

Advertisement

Related: WebMD Claims COVID Vax ‘Still Crucial for Children’

*Will owner Jackie Matellian internalize the obvious lesson here: that whom she believes to be her “comrades” in the culture war are actually a set of vipers eager to inject their venom into her over the slightest violation of progressive dogma — that, no matter how hard she virtue-signals or genuflects to them, no apology could ever be enough to earn her any modicum of grace?

Let’s not hold out hope; somehow, some way, the alternative lesson she’ll probably take away is that this was all the fault of the white man (literal Satan) — the only lesson they’re capable of learning.

“That’s the price you pay to be in community,” she tells the Boston Globe — the “price” being, apparently, ruining your own credit and living in your truck and sacrificing any vestige of self-respect in order to prop up a business catering to a lunatic fringe “community” that hates you even though you’re ostensibly a part of it.

Solidarity forever!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.