In 2025, WebMD Claims COVID Vax ‘Still Crucial for Children’

WebMD — the last place any sane person would turn to for medical advice — has come out with a whopper of a doozy of a COVID shot propaganda piece, befitting more 2021 than 2025.

Advertisement

Related: MASSIVE Academic, Scientific Fraud Exposed

With all we now know — objectively, quantitatively — about the unprecedented dangers of the shots coupled with the minimal, infinitesimally tiny risk that the COVID infection poses to children, one might expect a least a modicum of nuance from WebMD.

But no.

Presenting “Why COVID Vaccination Is Still Crucial for Children,” via Web MD (emphasis added):

Vaccinated children are much less likely to develop “long COVID” than are unvaccinated children, according to a new study that researchers hope will convince parents to keep kids’ immunizations up to date. Many parents don’t get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 because pediatric cases are generally mild. But the study of post-COVID condition (PCC), as scientists call long COVID, supports continued vigilance*, researchers say.

*”Continued vigilance” means keeping parents in a state of perpetual fear.

Continuing:

The new study looked at children ages 5 to 17 in four states from July 2021 through May 2023. If they’d been vaccinated prior to infection, their chances of developing one or more PCC symptoms were reduced by 57%... Of the 622 children who had at least one positive COVID test during the study period, 28 (5%) reported PCC symptoms and 594 (95%) didn’t report any during the follow-up period.” “Of the children with PCC in the study, 57% had been vaccinated.

Advertisement

57% of the kids in the study who allegedly had long COVID symptoms were vaccinated, which somehow wasn’t the headline.

The methodology seems highly suspect. First of all, they had 1,389 children who tested positive for COVID whom they could have studied, but they threw over 700 of them out and kept 622. Also, 77% of their controls (kids who had no self-reported long COVID symptoms) were vaxxed. I’m not a statistician, but why wouldn’t they use equal proportions of vaxxed and unvaxxed kids in the control group?

Via JAMA Network Open:

Overall, 57% of case participants (16 children) and 77% of control participants (458 children) were vaccinated… Case participants were defined as children reporting at least 1 new or ongoing symptom lasting for 1 month or more after infection. Control participants were defined as children not reporting PCC symptoms… During the study period, 1389 children had at least 1 positive SARS-CoV-2 test. After applying analytic sample restrictions described previously, 622 participants were eligible for inclusion (Figure). Of these, 28 (5%) were case participants and 594 (95%) were control participants.

The study’s authors, in their final analysis in praise of the shots, didn’t bother to look at the side effects of the vaccine, including permanently crippled immune systems. So there’s no real cost-benefits analysis. In fact, WebMD never even mentions negative side effects until the very last paragraph, and only then to harangue parents who are concerned about them.

Advertisement

Related: Study: COVID Shots Cripple Immune System — Possibly Permanently

Continuing: