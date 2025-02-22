BOMBSHELL Study: COVID Shots Cripple Immune System — Possibly Permanently

While many in corporate state media state media*, and even independent media, were at some point agnostic or even enthusiastic about the fruits of Operation Warp Speed, I am proud to have been on the ball from the very beginning.

*See: Sean “Sellout Supreme” Hannity, praised on the Senate floor by Dick Durbin for pimping the shots to his own audience that presumably relies on his recommendations.

Even if he knew who I was — recognizing that I am relatively small potatoes — Dick Durbin would never praise me for anything, a badge of honor.

Back in 2021, I am on record reporting that the COVID-19 “vaccines” destroy the recipient’s immune system.

(The receipts.)

For reporting facts such as this, multiple social media accounts of mine (and those of countless other journalists telling the truth) were permanently suspended — a fate that never befell Sean Hannity, who toed the line like the good boy that he is.

Rather than being bitter about it — the censorship was a blessing in disguise in retrospect because it actually fueled the dissident movement — I am simply explaining how this game works: If you spout the industry talking points your paymasters tell you to, you keep your seat at the Fox News table. If you don’t, you end up like Tucker Carlson.

I didn’t have a crystal ball in 2021; I had the videos of the architects of these monstrosities admitting that’s exactly what they did.

We found that recipients of the Pfizer vaccine, those who’ve had two doses, have about 5-6-fold lower amounts of neutralizing antibodies… the sort of ‘gold standard’ private security antibodies of your immune system.

-Nonchalantly reported by vaxx proponent Dr. David Bauer of the Francis Crick Institute in London, December 2021

Dr David Bauer, Rhodes Scholar, US National Science Foundation postdoc fellowship for biophysics research focused on RNA polymerases, Dunn School of Pathology in Oxford and Crick Inst. studying how virus RNA structure affects replication, transcription, and immune activation. pic.twitter.com/7PRbk1DHHn — Joel 🐭 (@RealJoelSmalley) June 24, 2021

More proof that the COVID shots cripple, likely permanently, the immune system just broke from the noted conspiracy theorists at Yale School of Medicine.

Via Yale School of Medicine (emphasis added):

To explore potential pathobiological features associated with PVS [post-vaccination syndrome], we conducted a decentralized, cross-sectional study involving 42 PVS participants and 22 healthy controls enrolled in the Yale LISTEN study. Compared with controls, PVS participants exhibited differences in immune profiles, including reduced circulating memory and effector CD4 T cells (type 1 and type 2) and an increase in TNFα+ CD8 T cells. PVS participants also had lower anti-spike antibody titers, primarily due to fewer vaccine doses. Serological evidence of recent Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) reactivation was observed more frequently in PVS participants. Further, individuals with PVS exhibited elevated levels of circulating spike protein compared to healthy controls.

As Alex Berenson pointed out, clinically detrimental reduction in T-cells is otherwise known as “AIDS” (acquired immune deficiency syndrome).

I don't use the term VAIDS (vaccine-induced AIDS), but I'm not sure how else to describe the T-cell changes the Yale team is finding. https://t.co/LBb9nZFJDn — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) February 19, 2025

These people have AIDS. Pfizer gave it to them, and the U.S. government mandated they take the Pfizer product that gave it to them.

Are we so conditioned to BDSM Public Health™ abuse that the irony of a vaccine designed to bolster the immune system instead decimates it, likely forever, will be met with a shoulder shrug?

Will the thugs who force-fed them to the American public continue to walk fat and happy and free?