SHOCK Poll: A Quarter of Americans Say They Know Someone Personally Killed by COVID Jab

A truly shocking survey by Rasmussen conducted in late October of more than a thousand American respondents turned up truly shocking results: almost a quarter of them claim to know personally at least one person who died as a result of the COVID-19 injection(s) they received.

Via Rasmussen (emphasis added):

Nearly a quarter of Americans believe someone they know died from COVID-19 vaccine side effects, and even more say they might be willing to become plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against vaccine makers. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 24% of American Adults say they know someone personally who died from side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sixty-nine percent (69%) don’t know anyone who died from being vaccinated against the virus… Forty-two percent (42%) say that, if there was a major class-action lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for vaccine side effects, they would be likely to join the lawsuit, including 24% who say it’s Very Likely they’d join such a lawsuit. Forty-seven percent (47%) aren’t likely to join a class-action lawsuit against vaccine makers, including 25% who say it’s Not At All Likely. Another 11% are not sure.

Unfortunately, what these respondents who say they are willing to join a class-action lawsuit against the pharmaceutical companies that allegedly killed their friends and family members might not know is that these criminal organizations preemptively secured blanket immunity from all liability – the only kind of immunity anyone involved in this Public Health™ fiasco received.

Via U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (emphasis added):

When the Secretary determines that a threat or condition constitutes a present or credible risk of a future public health emergency, the Secretary may issue a PREP Act declaration. The declaration provides immunity from liability (except for willful misconduct) for claims of loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the administration or use of covered countermeasures to diseases, threats and conditions identified in the declaration… PREP Act immunity applies to: licensed health professionals authorized to administer covered medical countermeasures under the law of the state where the countermeasure is administered , and

, and other individuals identified in the declaration by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to prescribe, dispense, or administer covered countermeasures, including the COVID-19 vaccine… n March 2020, the Secretary issued a PREP Act Declaration covering COVID-19 tests, drugs and vaccines providing liability protections to manufacturers, distributors, states, localities, licensed healthcare professionals, and others identified by the Secretary (qualified persons) who administer COVID-19 countermeasures. The Declaration has been amended several times to expand liability protections, including prior amendments to cover licensed healthcare professionals who cross state borders and federal response teams.