WATCH: Trump Praises Pfizer CEO at White House Event, Immediately Booed

The only times — literally — that I have seen Trump booed by what would otherwise be a highly sympathetic audience, including at his own rallies, is when he has sung the praises of the pharmaceutical industry and/or its “safe and effective” products and/or the murderous criminals who run it.

I used to think that the reason for these displays of obsequiousness was that some advisor told him it would be a great idea to shill for the industry in order to curry favor with, and possibly campaign cash from, one of the big five industries that essentially run America politics — arguably the most powerful of them all.

Now I believe — in part because he doesn’t have to run for anything ever again — that for whatever reason he genuinely admires treacherous psychopaths like Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Via Daily Mail (emphasis added):

The CEO of Pfizer received loud boos when he was introduced by Donald Trump at a Black History Month event at the White House. Trump made several announcements at the reception, including naming Alice Johnson his 'pardon czar,' walked out with Tiger Woods and announced a ceremonial statue for Kobe Bryant. However, when Trump introduced some of the dignitaries in attendance, Pfizer chief Albert Boula was not well received. 'We also have the head of Pfizer here so I want to thank him, one of the great people, one of the great businessmen, thank you Albert, thank you,' Trump said. Immediately, boos rained down on Trump from the partisan crowd which Trump even gave a chuckle to.

Kudos to everyone who booed the demon Albert Bourla.



Next time, let’s make those boos LOUDER! This monster should be shamed every time he’s seen or named. pic.twitter.com/ehVsgciyVL — Dr. Wojak, M.D. (@DrWojakMD) February 21, 2025

Rather than enjoying cushy meetings with Trump to figure out how to further pad his multinational corporation’s bottom line, Pam Bondi and Kash Patel should be readying indictments at this very moment to ultimately hoist his head on a pike (after all due legal proceedings) outside of the White House as a warning to future technocratic genocidal maniacs.

Yet cushy meetings, and not prosecutions, are what the Trump administration is treating Bourla and Co. to.

Via Bloomberg (emphasis added):

The pharmaceutical industry’s biggest lobbying group is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter, part of an effort to persuade him to scale back some of his predecessor’s policies… The summit comes two days after PhRMA rented out a concert venue for a lavish meeting in Washington, D.C… “The prospects for bold, meaningful change have never been greater,” [industry lobbyist Stephen] Ubl said at the event, standing in front of a video screen displaying a rippling American flag. “We have a disruptor-in-chief in President Trump and a bold new health secretary, both committed to breaking the status quo.”

What this conniving little weasel doesn’t tell you, and neither does pharma propaganda rag Bloomberg, is that Pfizer’s biomedical deathgrip on the Public Health™ bureaucracy and therefore the American people is the “status quo” that Trump and RFK Jr. pledged to “break.”

