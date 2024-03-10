UNFORGIVABLE: Trump Self-Congratulates, Brags About COVID Vaccines AGAIN

Has Trump not been sufficiently ruthlessly booed by his most die-hard supporters at his own rallies for bragging about Operation Warp Speed?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Related: SHOCK Poll: A Quarter of Americans Say They Know Someone Personally Killed by COVID Jab

Advertisement

Are the political advisors he surrounds himself with so politically incompetent to not plead with him to stop this nonsense, or is he just immune to good advice?

Via Newsweek (emphasis added):

Former President Donald Trump ruffled some Republican feathers on Friday when he rebuked claims made by President Joe Biden about the COVID-19 vaccine, taking credit for accelerating their introduction in the throes of the pandemic. Trump, the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election, took to Truth Social, his social media platform, on Thursday to conduct his own real-time commentary during Biden's State of the Union address, criticizing the president as they prepare to likely face off against each other in November in a 2020 election rematch… "The pandemic no longer controls our lives," Biden said. "The vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help beat cancer, turning setback into comeback. That's what America does." Trump labeled Biden's entire speech as "the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made," calling it "an Embarrassment to our Country!" He also took umbrage with Biden taking credit for ending the pandemic, while using the president's exact words. "'The Pandemic no longer controls our lives. The Vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help beat Cancer – Turning setback into comeback!' YOU'RE WELCOME, JOE, NINE MONTH APPROVAL TIME VS. 12 YEARS THAT IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU!" he wrote in his Truth Social post on Thursday that has been liked more than 22,000 times.

Advertisement

Where does one begin with this ignorant twaddle? First of all, the “pandemic” didn’t “control our lives”; power-hungry government bureaucrats did that. Second of all, the reason vaccines take 10-15 years to produce is because you have to test them for long-term adverse effects before injecting them into millions of arms for profit.

For anyone who wants to dismiss this story out of hand because it comes from Newsweek, here’s the “Truth,” as it were, straight from the horse’s mouth, which was recently deleted but not forgotten.

I’m not going to advise anyone not to vote for Trump in November — or tell anyone how to vote, actually, at any time in any election — but caveat emptor; this demonstrates unbelievably poor judgment and callous indifference to the suffering imposed by the brutal Public Health™ authorities during COVID.