Muslim Problems, American Solutions

The citizens of Warren, Mich., are upset. As well they should be. There has been a rapid influx of Muslim immigrants in the past decade, which is turning Warren into the next Dearborn. Muslim restaurants are opening where American restaurants are closing. Auto accidents have increased due to drivers who can’t speak English and don’t know the rules of the road. There are five mosques within a seven-mile radius of one resident's neighborhood, where there were, until very recently, none. Two of the mosques occupy former churches. Neighbors say they have been woken up by Islamic prayer services blasting over loudspeakers.

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Citizens have complained to both the police and the mayor’s office, to no avail. The mayor of Warren is Lori Stone, a Democrat and former Michigan state representative. She is faithfully doing her part to further the goals of the red-green alliance. And the mayor appointed the police chief, so…there’s that.

One wonders why, out of all the buildings they could have purchased in Warren, the Muslims chose to purchase two former churches to convert them into mosques. Probably for the same reason that medieval Muslim armies routinely turned churches and synagogues into mosques. Probably for the same reason some Muslims wanted to build a mosque near Ground Zero in New York City.

Because Islam is not a religion of peace. Islam is a bloody cult that conquers and dominates. And there is no better way to humiliate a subjugated enemy than to build your own temples atop theirs.

However, that does beg a question. Why were the two former churches, one Baptist and one Lutheran, standing empty and for sale? The Lutheran church had stood for more than 80 years. To be fair to the Muslims, they didn’t kick down the doors and behead the priests like they do in France. They peacefully and legally purchased two buildings that the Christians had long since abandoned.

So…that one is our fault, not theirs. Same with the restaurants. We can’t bemoan the closing of the local mom-and-pop diner that’s been there for decades if we ourselves haven’t been there during that entire time. If we want the place to stay open, we have to go there to support it.

That goes for the churches as well. I can’t attest to the motives of the people who stopped going to these two churches in Warren, or why they never went to begin with. Maybe they’re unbelievers. Maybe they felt the Sunday NFL game was more important. Either way, that’s on us. If we want churches to stay open, that means we have to go to them. That doesn’t mean we hope enough other people do. That means we have to.

Politically, Macomb County leans Republican. In the 2024 presidential election, the county voted 55.8% to 42.1% for Donald Trump. So how did a city in a county that backed Trump by double digits end up being governed by a woke traitor and being overrun by unassimilating Muslims?

Because we let them.

Like we always do.

Because we didn’t vote. We sat around on Election Day and let the leftists install their puppet. Because…again…we just assumed that enough other Republicans would get out there and vote so that we could sit on the couch and pretend to be a patriot.

We conservatives need to get out of our bunker mentality. Our enemies don’t respect borders, be they national borders or political borders. I’m old enough to remember when Colorado was solidly red and both Oregon and Washington state were fair game. But much like Agent Smith’s virus speech in The Matrix, leftists destroy their own strongholds, and then they move into ours.

The citizens of Warren allege that they’ve reached out to the mayor and the police but that their cries fall on deaf ears. And what, precisely, did they expect? For a woke Democrat mayor to side with working-class Americans over Islamic immigrants?

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Our forefathers boarded ships and threw the cargo into the harbor when the government raised the tax on their breakfast beverage. If Indians threatened a village, the citizens formed militias to keep them at bay. So I’m sorry, but lounging around in a sleeveless “These Colors Don’t Run” shirt and whining about indifferent municipal cogs isn’t worthy of our forefathers. America isn’t gonna make itself great again on its own. And we aren’t gonna have President Donald Trump around forever.

I am not suggesting anyone do anything illegal. Quite the contrary. There are more than enough legal solutions to the Islamic problem of Warren, Mich.

People are upset that Muslims are parking along entire streets to go to Friday prayers? Warren is the third largest city in Michigan with a population exceeding 137,000. Are you telling me that 500 conservatives can’t get together and park their own cars along those streets a couple of hours before the Muslims show up?

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And if the city has determined that it’s perfectly legal for Muslims to blast prayers through their loudspeakers for the entire neighborhood to hear, it certainly is legal for Americans to set up loudspeakers on the sidewalk across the street and blast Charlie Kirk interviews. Or Pantera.

Don’t want the mosques to take over the churches? Then go to church.

Don’t want the kebab shop to take over the mom-and-pop diner? Then go to the mom-and-pop diner.

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Don’t want the Democrats to take over and let in the barbarians at the gates? Then vote.

The government is not going to save you. The mayor is not going to save you. Your natural inclination to keep your head down and not rock the boat is not going to save you.

Our forefathers rocked the boat, literally. And then they fought a war for eight years, barefoot and starving. Our path to redemption is so, so much easier. We just need to put down the beer, turn off the TV, and go do it.

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