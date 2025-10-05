Chelsea Clinton Launches Anti-MAHA Podcast

Her Grace Chelsea Clinton — Queen of the Nepo-Babies, Heir to the Neoliberal Throne — has announced a brand-new podcast in which she resurrects the long-discredited “fact-check” scam in order to counter MAHA “misinformation.”

Lord, bring the asteroid!

Via The Hill (emphasis added):

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is launching a podcast about public health… Clinton is not new to the podcasting world. She hosted another podcast called “In Fact with Chelsea Clinton,” which stopped airing in April 2022… Clinton teaches health policy at Columbia University and also serves as the vice chair of the Clinton Foundation. The launch of Clinton’s podcast also comes amid heated debates over health policy in the U.S., especially surrounding Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his policy stances.

How many of us have looked at the latest headlines and thought “that can’t be true?!” Starting tomorrow, I hope you will join me and a series of experts on my new podcast - That Can’t Be True! Together, we will sort fact from fiction - especially on issues impacting our health.… pic.twitter.com/dqOSGiFhaM — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 1, 2025

(Chelsea’s new podcast coincidentally happens to be the exact same in mission and scope her failed previous podcast, “In Fact with Chelsea Clinton,” which lasted less than a year.)

Aside from (mis)informing listeners about all manner of health issues, the stated goal of the podcast is to help stand up an army of liberal talking-point robots programmed to “debunk misinformation over coffee, cocktails or wherever it might come up.”

Via Apple Podcasts (emphasis added):

Things are getting weird in the world of public health. Childhood vaccines are suddenly up for debate, fluoride is being described as industrial waste, and it feels like everyone is talking about raw milk! Navigate this chaotic time with public health expert Dr. Chelsea Clinton, who every week talks to doctors, dietitians, parenting experts and more to expose pseudoscience and help us sort fact from fiction. Fact check your news feed to avoid nonsense wellness trends, pay attention to the ones with real science behind them, and help debunk misinformation over coffee, cocktails or wherever it might come up.

If only Dr. Chelsea (not a real doctor) could start with her own mother and her voracious appetite for lying to the American public.

The first episode of this soon-to-be-abandoned travesty, which aired October 2, featured Instagram influencer Dr. Jessica Knurick (not a real doctor either) who dutifully rattled off the smorgasbord of standard Public Health™ talking points she gets paid to espouse.

I listened to the entire thing out of a sense of journalistic duty so you don’t have to.

Also-not-a-real-doctor Jessia Knurick’s contributions to the anti-“misinformation” mission included the erroneous claims that seed oil-laden formulas are totally healthy for babies, that removing fluoride from the public water supply disadvantages poor children who presumably can’t afford toothpaste, and that high fructose corn syrup is no more unhealthy than cane sugar.

It’s all nonsense that, if it were applied — purely coincidentally, surely — would benefit the kind of agricultural, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries that fund the Clinton Foundation.

Not that anyone could credibly accuse such an honorable and altruistic philanthropist as a Clinton, Blessed Be Her Name, of ulterior motives.