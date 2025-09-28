WATCH: A-List Nepo-Baby Demands Global Mask Mandates at UN

Violet Affleck, currently attending Yale University as children of the cultural elite tend to do, appeared for some reason at the United Nations last week to offer her deeply-informed opinion that we, as a global community, ought to be enforcing mask mandates in 2025 on account of something called “human rights.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet Affleck spoke at the United Nations on Tuesday. The former couple's eldest daughter joined global leaders, policymakers, scientists and health experts at the U.N. headquarters in New York City for the inaugural Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action event, delivering a speech about the effects of long COVID-19 among children and the need for clean air infrastructures. Wearing an N95 mask, Affleck said, "I represent a generation that in many ways already knows how we've been failed. We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future. But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes.” She added, "Young people lacked both real choice in the matter and information about what was being chosen for us." The 19-year-old, who is a student at Yale University, spoke about the lasting effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter demands MASK MANDATES at the UN.



“We can and we must do that again. We can recognize filtered air as a human right, intuitively as we recognize filtered water.” pic.twitter.com/kdP4A6PAWl — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 24, 2025

Of course, we could debunk all the pseudoscience and false moral authority oozing out of this girl’s nepo-mouth, but what’s the point?

None of this clearly has anything to do with actual science or “human rights”; it’s about making Violet Affleck feel important and virtuous and whatever puppet-master behind the scenes leveraging her para-celebrity as a cudgel to relive the glory days of their COVID Reign of Terror.

We’ve litigated the mask pseudoscience ad nauseam; arguing with them using facts is fruitless; forced-masking is a tenet of their religious faith; the only proper response to these people is scorn and ridicule.

With no sense of irony, another world-class nepo-baby, notoriously never-Trump Meghan McCain, apparently desperate for attention now that she no longer offers her powerful insights at The View, condemned the nepo-baby for her unearned prominence.

Meghan McCain — who famously repeatedly reminded The View audience during her tenure that she was the daughter of Sen. John McCain — has slammed nepo baby behavior in response to Violet Affleck's recent United Nations address. In a since-deleted X post (screengrab below), McCain targeted the 19-year-old daughter of actors (and former couple) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner over a speech the teen made to the UN on Tuesday in New York City. "Every single thing about all of this is why people hate nepo babies so much," McCain, 40, wrote in the post, which was only public for a matter of minutes before the former View cohost and conservative political commentator took it down… McCain — who lists "nepo baby" in her X bio — continued, saying that she felt Violet "has no business speaking at the UN," adding that "what she is speaking about is patently absurd."

For whatever reason, after deleting the post, McCain reposted essentially he same thing on Thursday with slightly different wording.

Everything about all of this is why everyone hates nepo babies so much. https://t.co/oam6KsLKpZ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 25, 2025

A woman with “nepo-baby” in her X profile attacking another nepo-baby explicitly for being a nepo-baby is obviously strange behavior.

Then again, humility or self-awareness isn’t a common trait among such creatures.