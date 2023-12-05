WATCH: Hillary Claims ‘Climate Change’ Killed 500,000 Last Year, ‘Particularly Pregnant Women’

Watch Hillary Clinton's “estimate” at COP28 (the latest climate hoax summit) of the statistical reality — which she pulls directly out of whatever orifice — that Climate Change™ killed “probably” 500,000 people last year.

Climate change, you’ll be not at all shocked to learn, is also misogynistic. “Particularly pregnant women,” she adds for a little extra dramatic flair.

Who knew the climate would be implicated in the #MeToo hoax?

Clinton is also very upset that there aren’t more women in on the climate change scam.

Via The Independent (emphasis added):

Hillary Clinton has said that the lack of women around the negotiating tables at Cop28 is a major concern and and that the “tide has been turned” against the voices of women being heard in recent years. “In many of the governments that are represented here at Cop, there are no women,” the former US secretary of state told a packed audience at an event at the Dubai Expo centre. “How do we get the concerns of women to be heard? That’s what events like these are about. “We also have to be cautious of the fact that now we are swimming against the tide, and the tide has been turned against women in many parts of the world,” she added. Ms Clinton was speaking at an event highlighting the critical role of women’s leadership in tackling the climate crisis, and also the growing impacts of extreme heat on women and girls in vulnerable communities. The former Democratic presidential candidate referenced “visible pushback” against women’s rights and opportunities, pointing to a recent statement from Chinese leader Xi Jinping calling on women to “actively cultivate a new culture of marriage and childbearing.”

Marriage and childbearing might as well be garlic and crucifixes to feminist vampires like Hillary Clinton. Try it out for yourself: approach green-haired feminists at any #MeToo rally or whatever cause they’re protesting about on any given day and ask them what they think about marriage and childbearing. Boos and hisses are what you’ll get.

Motherhood is a tool of oppression exerted against women by the Patriarchy™.

Where women belong, according to Hillary Clinton, is at social engineering conferences to force the global population into techno-serfdom for their own good. Well, not all women — most of them should die along with men and children — but definitely the kind of women welcomed into the technocratic elite ruling class.