WATCH: Hillary Claims ‘Climate Change’ Killed 500,000 Last Year, ‘Particularly Pregnant Women’

Ben Bartee | 2:01 PM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Watch Hillary Clinton's “estimate” at COP28 (the latest climate hoax summit) of the statistical reality — which she pulls directly out of whatever orifice — that Climate Change™ killed “probably” 500,000 people last year.

Advertisement

Climate change, you’ll be not at all shocked to learn, is also misogynistic. “Particularly pregnant women,” she adds for a little extra dramatic flair.

Related: You’ll Never Guess to Whom Hillary Clinton Compared Trump (Actually, You Will)

Who knew the climate would be implicated in the #MeToo hoax?

NOW – Hillary Clinton: "We're seeing and beginning to pay attention and to count and record the deaths that are related to climate." pic.twitter.com/6hVv4qFB1T

— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 4, 2023

Clinton is also very upset that there aren’t more women in on the climate change scam.

Via The Independent (emphasis added):

Hillary Clinton has said that the lack of women around the negotiating tables at Cop28 is a major concern and and that the “tide has been turned” against the voices of women being heard in recent years.

“In many of the governments that are represented here at Cop, there are no women,” the former US secretary of state told a packed audience at an event at the Dubai Expo centre. “How do we get the concerns of women to be heard? That’s what events like these are about.

“We also have to be cautious of the fact that now we are swimming against the tide, and the tide has been turned against women in many parts of the world,” she added.

Ms Clinton was speaking at an event highlighting the critical role of women’s leadership in tackling the climate crisis, and also the growing impacts of extreme heat on women and girls in vulnerable communities.

The former Democratic presidential candidate referenced “visible pushback” against women’s rights and opportunities, pointing to a recent statement from Chinese leader Xi Jinping calling on women to “actively cultivate a new culture of marriage and childbearing.”

Advertisement

Marriage and childbearing might as well be garlic and crucifixes to feminist vampires like Hillary Clinton. Try it out for yourself: approach green-haired feminists at any #MeToo rally or whatever cause they’re protesting about on any given day and ask them what they think about marriage and childbearing. Boos and hisses are what you’ll get.

Motherhood is a tool of oppression exerted against women by the Patriarchy™.

Where women belong, according to Hillary Clinton, is at social engineering conferences to force the global population into techno-serfdom for their own good. Well, not all women — most of them should die along with men and children — but definitely the kind of women welcomed into the technocratic elite ruling class.

Ben Bartee

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Categories: CULTURE NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: HILLARY CLINTON

Recommended

We're Learning More About the Owner of the House That Exploded Near D.C.—and It's Disturbing Paula Bolyard
Maybe This Idiocy Will Finally Break Trump Derangement Syndrome Fever Forever Victoria Taft
The Sociopathic Generation Lincoln Brown
The Morning Briefing: Forget Hamas, the Feds Still Think We're the Bad Guys Stephen Kruiser
Girl on Cross-Country Field Trip Assigned to Sleep With Biological Male Rick Moran
Ex-Capitol Police Officer Releases Audio Proving J6 ‘Cover-Up' Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Converted Pagan Headhunters and the Shining City on a Hill
Gov. Hochul Humiliates Herself With Bizarre Claim About George Santos’s Seat
Advertisement