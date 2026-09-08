Iran Threatens While Germany and Israel Work Together

While America was celebrating Labor Day weekend and Israel was going through its election process, Iran demonstrated, in its progressively more aggressive rhetoric, that the steps and sanctions being used against it are having an effect.

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On Sunday, Iranian Security Council Secretary Rezai claimed: “48 hours ago, for the first time, we tested an Iranian anti-ship missile above an American warship. This special missile created a hell for the Americans, and they fled.” CENTCOM denied this outright, so the Iranian statement may be partially true, fully accurate, or a complete and blatant lie; there is no way to really know.

Rezai also said: “In the coming days and weeks, we will announce a restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz that starts from the U.S. Navy's blockade line and extends through the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf. Any ship identified entering this zone with the intention of passing through the Strait will be added to our sanctions list.” He further warned: “We have reserved the right to respond to the Americans’ attack on a wedding ceremony in Kuhestak, and the Americans should know this.” To be clear, this "wedding attack" is a misrepresentation, although the Iranians are claiming that a wedding was collateral damage during one of the U.S. attacks.

But the more aggressive threats demonstrate that the Iranians really are feeling pressure. That pressure was increased on both Saturday and Sunday, when Netanyahu and Katz made clear statements that if Iran attacks Israel in any way, shape, or form, Israel will respond with lethal, deadly, and extensive force against the Iranian regime.

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The Financial Times revealed on Sunday that the Navy secretly spent four months conducting a mine-clearance operation in the Strait of Hormuz. Small teams of Navy divers, robot boats and underwater vehicles used sonar to locate Iranian mines, which were then destroyed with explosives. The operation was conducted largely at night.

It was revealed on Sunday as well that there is a new practical alliance between Germany and Israel. According to Globes, citing Germany’s WirtschaftsWoche, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (a major government-owned Israeli defense technology company based in Haifa that designs and manufactures advanced weapons and military systems) is expected to begin producing Iron Dome components as early as next year at Volkswagen’s Osnabrück plant. Production would reportedly include launchers, trucks, generators and other components, but not Iron Dome interceptors. Components for other weapons systems could eventually also be produced there.

Volkswagen would sell the plant to a consortium involving the state of Lower Saxony, Munich-based Aurelius Capital and Rafael rather than participate directly in defense production. The arrangement reportedly circumvents opposition from Qatar’s investment fund, which holds 10% of Volkswagen shares and 17% of voting rights.

The Qataris have already vehemently expressed their disapproval of this arrangement, but they have little say given that, at this time, they only hold a minority share in the German company. But it is a strong statement that the Germans are allying with Israel as opposed to succumbing to financial pressure from Qatar. It would seem that Germany has started to realize the dangers of Qatari money and influence.

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In only a few days, we will be observing Rosh Hashanah, which this year falls on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Now more than ever, we need to have faith that the darkness of that day, of October 7, and of now is all a step towards the ultimate awakening of a higher, divine purpose. As we sing every week at Shabbat services, darkness always rolls into light.

May the darkness of this past year be transformed into light as we enter into this new year of 5787, and may we all start experiencing the joy of that light: personal growth, reflection, and peace.

Rabbi Michael Barclay

September 8, 2026

26th of Elul, 5786

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