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UK Authorities Admit It: Iran’s IRGC Coordinated Attack on U.S.-Used Airbase

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 13, 2026 10:38 AM
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UK Authorities Admit It: Iran’s IRGC Coordinated Attack on U.S.-Used Airbase
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

After promptly releasing all the terrorists they had in custody and all but ignoring reports of others who escaped after the attempted attack on an American-used airbase, UK authorities are now admitting that the attack was almost certainly directed straight from Iran and through its most murderous terrorist division.

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The same prime minister who recently reaffirmed his dedication to not restricting mass migration from Muslim countries is now pretending he is concerned that an Iranian citizen planned a terrorist attack on UK soil. “I can confirm our assessment that it is highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard,” Prime Minister Andy Burnham told lawmakers, according to Stars and Stripes. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is not only the Iranian regime’s military, responsible for coordinating a global terror network, but it also massacred tens of thousands of people within Iran this year. 

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Burnham added, “We will not tolerate these threats on our soil.” He promised to crack down on Iranian criminal networks and sanction the regime.

Except his actions contradict his words: All six or seven suspects arrested are already out on bail, and UK authorities have yet to file any charges. Meanwhile, the British regime is holding “Danny Tommo,” the man who organized the masked but peaceful protests in Dover against mass migration, without bail. The reality is that, in Britain now, a native who criticizes the government is far more likely to end up in prison than a criminal foreigner trying to commit terrorism.

Related: El-Sayed’s Sister Said Their Family Has ‘Long Been’ Muslim Brotherhood

In fact, if it hadn’t been for a local farmer who accidentally happened upon the vans of terrorists and kept pestering authorities until she finally reached someone, the attack on RAF Fairford would likely have gone through successfully.

Initially, British authorities simply said over and over that all of the suspects they arrested (and released) were UK nationals, but now we know at least one of them was an Iranian national with dual citizenship. The German Press Agency (DPA) reported that the British government has finally issued travel bans and asset freezes for two Iranians suspected of directing the plot: Ruhollah Bazghandi, head of counterespionage operations within the IRGC, and Shahram Ali Reza Tamarzadeh Jakki of the Zindashti criminal network.

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The likelihood is that the reason Burnham and Co. do not want to release names and details of the suspects is that they are all or almost all Muslims who either obtained naturalized citizenship or are first-generation children of national security threats. UK authorities don’t want to admit that their immigration system is incredibly broken. If the names of the suspects didn’t give away important information that contradicts a prevailing socialist narrative, the authorities would not be so concerned about releasing them.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and Islamism, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANDY BURNHAM | IRAN | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | TERRORISM | UNITED KINGDOM

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