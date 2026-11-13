Maine Republican Flips House Seat Red

Republicans finally received one piece of good news in the days following a discouraging Election Day, as a Maine congressional seat flipped to red.

Roll Call emphasized the political significance of the win for former Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R), now a representative-elect, as he once described himself by claiming he was “Donald Trump before Donald Trump.” Apparently, the results were still up in the air until Thursday, when AP confirmed LePage the winner.

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State Auditor Matt Dunlap (D) has already conceded the race, which ended with a slim margin in favor of LePage at 50.8% to 49.2%. Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) was the incumbent, but he is retiring, giving the former Republican governor the opening to flip the seat.

LePage’s win is a glimmer of good news for Republicans, who saw massive losses across the country in last week’s midterm elections. He is one of three Republicans, along with Texas’ Jace Yarbrough and Tennessee’s Brent Taylor, to have flipped a House seat, although Maine’s 2nd District is the only one of the three that wasn’t redrawn to favor the GOP.

What Roll Call really means is that, in a couple of places where the states fixed previous Democrat gerrymandering, Republicans won. If only Republicans had been more aggressive about correcting Democrat gerrymandering, perhaps there could have been more red flips.

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It is worth noting that Republicans actually got somewhat more votes this year than they did in 2022, when the GOP beat the Democrats, at 55.6 million votes now versus 54.2 million votes then, according to the tallies the president posted on TruthSocial. Yet Democrats have somehow gained about 19 million votes since 2022. Perhaps it has something to do with the 20 million new voter registrations in states that don’t verify citizenship for registrants?

The reason I mention these facts is that while I do think some voters, especially unaffiliated or independent voters, are disgruntled with the Republicans, it is obvious that the midterm election results are due to something other than dissatisfaction with GOP performance. If Republicans gained votes since 2022 and yet somehow lost in a landslide, with leftist news outlets calling many races (like California’s governorship) before vote counting even began, that is suspicious.

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It is especially suspicious because the Trump administration is currently investigating more than 300,000 election fraud cases. Don’t forget the Georgia legislature seat that was supposedly flipping Democrat until election workers rediscovered a “missing” memory card that put the Republican incumbent back in the lead.

Obviously, we don’t know if or how many of the races that flipped Democrat did so because of fraud or sketchy voter registrations. In many cases, we will probably never know, because whenever Democrats take charge of a state, they do everything they can to ensure it is impossible to verify election integrity. But I do think that if there’s one lesson Republicans should have learned from the midterms, it is that the Save America Act really is necessary to save America. If only Senate Republicans would figure that out before Democrats take over next year.

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