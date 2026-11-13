Nobody Roasts a Scandal Like John Kennedy, and Nvidia’s Spy Mess Proves It Again

Watching Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) give interviews, grill witnesses at hearings, or deliver a floor speech is always a treat, and he didn't disappoint when he appeared on CNN Thursday evening to talk about the Nvidia scandal.

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned Thursday after revelations that he'd carried on multiple affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy. He stepped down as the company's board signaled it was ready to show him the door. In addition to the alleged spy, one of the affairs reportedly involved someone who reported directly to him.

According to The New York Times, Huang, 63, had a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who allegedly was recruited by China’s primary intelligence agency to gather information on him. U.S. officials believe Megaspeed (a Singaporean company at which Alice was a top executive) was used to smuggle the chips into China. Alice Huang has not responded to our requests for comment. Beijing, of course, denies everything and has dismissed the smuggling allegations as ‘smears’.

Naturally, Democrats see a golden opportunity.

The Times claimed that President Donald Trump had been warned about the relationship and did nothing, and the Democrat Party has latched onto that claim with both hands. Curiously, Democrats weren't nearly this worked up when former Rep. Eric Swalwell's (D-Calif.) cozy ties to suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang came to light. Apparently, the national security stakes only kick in when there's a Republican to blame.

ICYMI: Sen. Kennedy Warns the GOP to Stop ‘Urinating on Our Hands’ Before the Dems Take Over

Republicans aren't brushing this off, either. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said Huang's resignation won't stop Congress from holding hearings on his relationship with the suspected spy. "It would make sense because of the nature of the association," Thune said.

That brings us back to the Louisiana senator, who sat down with Kasie Hunt and delivered answers that were classic Kennedy. When Hunt asked whether Huang should come before Congress and testify, he didn't need long to think it over.

"Well, short answer, yes. Long answer, hell yes," Kennedy told CNN. "Kasie, my jaw is still stuck on the floor," he said. And he was just getting warmed up.

"I mean, I'm not — I'm not naive. I'm not Bambi's baby brother. I know people have affairs. I don't recommend it, but if you do, if you do, you ought to make sure it's not with a Chinese spy," Kennedy said. "I mean, check their LinkedIn page, for God's sakes."

Kennedy also zeroed in on the reported affair with a subordinate, which landed on top of the spy relationship. "And it's like, allegedly, he's a — he's a double agent cheater. Then he cheated on the spy," he continued.

Of course, behind the one-liners, he always knows exactly where the real story is. He pointed out that the Department of Commerce apparently signed off on the sale of $4 billion in advanced chips to the alleged spy's company, and he wants answers from more than just Huang. He wants to hear from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

"How do they know the chips went to the company and not to the communist party of China? I mean, this whole thing is an intergalactic freak show," Kennedy said.

Despite his humorous quips, Kennedy was clear this is not all fun and games. "This is serious as an aneurysm," he said. "It's easy to make fun of because it's so — it's so extraterrestrial. But it's serious."

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Senator John Kennedy just delivered the PERFECT description of the Nvidia-CPP sex spy scandal:



“This whole thing is an intergalactic FREAK SHOW!”



Kennedy was dropping one banger after another during his savage 90-second roast of the Nvidia CEO.



CNN’s Kasie Hunt teed him up by… https://t.co/uJzbt83BRK https://t.co/e79UVIgL7y — Overton (@overton_news) November 12, 2026

Kennedy has a very rare gift in Washington. He can make you laugh out loud and make you take a problem seriously in the same sentence, and he never lets the punchline drown out the point. As the Democrats go about turning a national security scandal into a partisan cudgel they conveniently ignored when it came to their own side, Kennedy is asking the simple, commonsense questions that every American should be asking. That’s why people tune in, and that’s why the whole town listens when he speaks.

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