Expert Warns Dems Are ‘Exhuming the Corpse’ of Climate Alarmism

Democrats swept the 2026 midterm election partly because of fraud and mass new voter registrations, and partly because of affordability concerns. And yet, ever since winning the election, they have talked about everything other than affordability, including the climate alarmism that most Americans hate.

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Climate Depot's Marc Morano is in Turkey to cover the wokeness and hypocrisy of the United Nations COP31 conference on the spot. Over 90 private jet flights brought oligarchs to the terror-sponsoring Islamic dictatorship to discuss how to sabotage coal/gas energy and reduce carbon, the building block of life. While President Donald Trump boycotted the conference, delegates from U.S. companies and other U.S. politicians are eager to mingle with hostile climate liars.

The ref calls it! 0-31 UN Climate Summit misses wide left https://t.co/6xahqwlvAC — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) November 12, 2026

Morano released a statement on November 12. "Democrats are exhuming the corpse of the long-dead climate movement. This past midterm election year, just 2% of Democrat candidates mentioned climate change," he emphasized. "The Dem billionaire donor class explicitly told candidates: Do not mention climate change. We’re going to talk only about affordability. The media and the activists called this 'climate hushing.' But now, the Democrats in Turkey are claiming the election was somehow all about climate change." They knew they couldn't galvanize voters with global warming propaganda. Yet now they're obsessed with "climate action."

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The Guardian reported that about 20 congressmen, all Democrats, are at COP31 and furious that the State Department didn't give them free flights there. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) bashed Trump while simultaneously claiming that Trump should have applied taxpayer money to Casten's travel expenses. The entitlement of these elitist b******s traveling to decide how to ruin our lives and undermine our president while demanding our money and his support is mind-blowing.

Notably, "climate change" apparently did not come up in NBC and Fox News exit polls for the 2026 election. A Deloitte survey from the start of this year found that 61% of U.S. consumers still favor gas engines and only 5% want to switch to EVs. In 2025, Americans' skepticism of the climate narrative increased.

In September, the University of Chicago released results of a joint survey with the Associated Press that showed 34% of Republicans, 46% of independents, and 68% of Democrats believe in the nonsense of "human driven climate change." The only group with a majority support for this claim was Democrats, and even then a third of them denied the propaganda.

While UChicago boasted about how many Americans claimed to support conservation and "renewable energy" efforts, it had to admit that only 17% of voters were willing to pay a $100 carbon fee, while only 38% were willing to pay even a $1 fee. In short, most Americans are ignorant of the catastrophes of "renewable energy" and the consistent wrong record of alarmists, but even so, almost none of them want to change their lives based on alarmists' recommendations. Even most Democrat voters don't want to sacrifice their cars, meat, or income for climate lies.

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Therefore, Democrats are resurrecting the climate alarmist hysteria not because it is popular with voters but because of their own ideological reasons. And since these Democrats jet around the world and live the high life, they aren't really worried about carbon. This is all about control, about having a noble-sounding excuse for confiscating Americans' rights, comforts, and independence.