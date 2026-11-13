Does Ilhan Omar Know She's Cooked? She's Starting to Act Like It.

With federal investigators digging into her immigration history, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is starting to look like a woman who knows she's in serious trouble. And she definitely should be taking it serious, as House Republicans have made it clear that if investigators prove fraud, Omar won't just face a scandal. She'll be deported.

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Now, Omar loves to play the fearless fighter online. Last month, she posted a video to social media playing the victim and attacking the Trump administration.

"Hi everyone, Ilhan here. I just wanted to say thank you so much for the support to everyone who sent a note of support, for everyone who sent $5, $10, $20," Omar said in the video. "That goes a long way as we fight Trump and his administration, for trying to intimidate me, and so many people right before the midterm elections."

Then she really laid the bravado on thick. "We know that they're running scared," Omar said. "We're not gonna be intimidated. We're not gonna be silenced. We're not gonna be scared."

But when a Fox News reporter caught up with her this week and asked whether the government had returned her devices, the tough talk disappeared.

"I've gotten most of them back, thank you," Omar told Fox News.

When the reporter asked whether DHS and the Department of Justice were running one investigation or two, she offered even less. "I'm not sure," Omar said. "You probably have more details on that."

I’m no body language expert, but that exchange suggested she's really nervous, and for good reason. A sitting member of Congress who knows nothing about the federal investigations into her own life is either remarkably incurious or hoping nobody asks follow-up questions.

Fox News anchor John Roberts saw right through the act.

"She is playing coy there," Roberts said after the clip aired. "It strikes me that she probably knows everything there is to possibly know about the investigations."

His co-anchor, Sandra Smith, reached a similar conclusion. "She acted clueless there," Smith said.

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Roberts then brought in border czar Tom Homan, who had some fun turning Omar's evasiveness right back on her. "Well, like Omar, I'm not going to tell him either," Homan told Fox News. "I've been told it's a strong investigation. We'll let the evidence lead where it leads, but we'll see what happens. But I cannot discuss the ongoing investigation."

Of course, Homan didn't need to spill any details to rattle Omar's defenders. When the anchors asked for anything he could share with the public, he made sure nobody mistook his silence for a lack of progress. "I can tell you DHS and DOJ are working very hard on this case," he said. "I've been told that it's a strong case, but as far as the details of what evidence they have, I'm not going to discuss it."

John Roberts: Wow, that's different. Well, breaking right now, Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar talking to Fox about the federal investigations into her immigration history and not offering any answers.



Reporter: We're just wondering if the government's giving you your devices back… https://t.co/RlEUlXJ8ns — corgo (@wordsdematthew) November 12, 2026

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That's a man who sounds awfully confident about where this is heading. And he isn't the only one.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) has said that if Omar is proven to have obtained her citizenship through fraud, the House sergeant at arms would physically remove her from the chamber.

GOP House Whip Reveals Ilhan Omar Will be Physically REMOVED From Congress By Law Enforcement Because She Is NOT a U.S. Citizen.



Tom Emmer says a expulsion vote would NOT be needed because she is illegally serving in Congress.



“She can go represent Somalia.”



-- @tomemmer https://t.co/wxcDeqq7py — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2026

I’m not gonna lie. I’m enjoying seeing this play out. I know plenty of people doubt she’ll face consequences, but I think even she is starting to show signs of nervousness.

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