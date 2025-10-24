The Danger of the Self-Proclaimed Male Feminist Politician

Be wary of the male political leader who brags of being a feminist.

Consider Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, whom I dubbed “the West’s most hostile leader toward Israel” in a recent article. In 2018, the king of Spain swore in the professed feminist’s new government with a majority of women. While it made for a cheery photo op, there have not been many reasons for Spanish women to smile during Sánchez’s time in power. Just as the open-border policies of Joe Biden (whose promise to select a female running mate resembled Sánchez’s PC politics) endangered women in America, Sánchez’s Socialist government has allowed a migrant crime crisis to grow out of control.

In a 2021 article for the Gatestone Institute, geopolitical analyst Soeren Kern documented some horrific crimes against women in Spain:

. In Ibiza, two Senegalese migrants were arrestedfor drugging a young woman and sexually assaulting her. September 21, 2021. In Tarragona, three North African males raped a Spanish woman for wearing a T-shirt with a logo of Vox, a party opposed to mass migration. One of her attackers said: "You have to take off that shirt. If you don't take it off, I'll take it off myself." After sexually assaulting her, an attacker warned: "Tomorrow, don't wear this shirt again."

Just like those North African rapists in the incident above, Sánchez would like to shut up the populist-right Vox party. Party leader Santiago Abascal recently spoke the truth about the insecurity Spanish women are feeling:

Spain is increasingly a more insecure country and a country, above all, more insecure for women. The promotion of the Islamist invasion is having serious consequences. There have already been cases in Spain of attempts at clitoris removal for girls, of forced marriages, and we know that rapes have multiplied almost three times since Pedro Sánchez assumed power.

The media, of course, labels this kind of talk xenophobia. But what’s more hateful: raping a woman for wearing a Vox shirt, or condemning rapes committed by migrants?

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also a self-proclaimed feminist who made promoting women in his cabinet a top goal. But what affects the daily lives of women more: Justin Trudeau’s feminist cabinet, or Justin Trudeau’s "feminist hellscape"? Julie Bindel writes in UnHerd about female drug addicts in Vancouver:

There is a place here, though, which is supposed to provide respite for these women. The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre purports to offer support, a bit of warmth and a free meal for anyone needing shelter, along with “safe washrooms”. Perhaps they aren’t quite as safe as some vulnerable women might wish, though, since female-only services for abused women and girls are illegal. And as the welcome sign reads: The Centre is inclusive of all self-identified women which includes trans women and two spirit people. It wasn’t ever thus. One of the most inspirational and successful feminist organizations I have ever encountered was founded here in 1973. Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter was led by the indomitable Lee Lakeman who sadly died last year. And she, along with her team, fought hard to protect that safe space for women. But the self-declared “male feminist” Justin Trudeau fought back. And not for women’s rights. Although a big fan of posturing about indigenous people’s rights, he did little to protect these women and girls from the abuse they suffer. Meanwhile, he removed their right to safe spaces and decriminalized prostitution. In any case, in Canada anyone can be a woman.

There’s a leader in America today who also seems to be soft on prostitution laws and more concerned with "gender-affirming care" than the safety of women. Like Sánchez, he’s a socialist feminist who sides with Hamas over Israel. He’s opposed to President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement operations and said during one of his political campaigns that "defunding the police is a feminist issue."

Unfortunately, this man, Zohran Mamdani, will become the next mayor of New York City unless more voters quickly learn that cities that can't protect their women soon become hellscapes.

