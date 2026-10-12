So the FBI Did Another Big Raid You Might Have Missed...

Did you hear the one about the FBI investigation in the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners that caught one of them with his hand in the cookie jar of his own nonprofit?

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It's no joke, but it's one of those stories of Democrat corruption that somehow [cough, cough] got lost in the shuffle. Let's bring a little sunshine to it, shall we?

Three years ago, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott appointed longtime social worker and behavioral-health entrepreneur Mujahid Muhammad to the city's Board of School Commissioners. His primary organization, KEYS — Keep Encouraging Youth to Succeed — since 2009 purportedly was involved it counseling, youth recreation, senior services, workforce training, and “culinary therapy”—using grocery deliveries and cooking lessons with families needing mental-health support.

KEYS took a kind of unconventional approach I'd usually think was noteworthy for all the right reasons.

Purportedly.

Project Baltimore reported last week that it "has been digging into KEYS Empowers financials and found that in federal filings, KEYS reports paying out over $400,000 in salaries to zero employees."

Then there's this from the Baltimore Banner: "A nonprofit called KEYS Empowers Inc. that lists the same address as its headquarters and Muhammad as the executive director reported receiving more than $4.7 million in government funds for the 2023 and 2024 tax years, tax filings show. That money made up the entirety of KEYS Empowers revenue for those years."

The raid was part of the Trump administration's "coordinated crackdown on Medicaid fraud across the country," as Fox45 put it.

Fox45 News also reported that City Schools is “in the process of terminating its contractual agreement with KEYS Development," and that while the "FBI has not disclosed the focus of its investigation into Keys Empowers or Muhammad... the nonprofit’s most recent IRS filings do raise some red flags."

A separate Fox45 report found that an "analysis of Medicaid spending data from 2018 to 2024 published by the federal government revealed that KEYS received $32.3 million taxpayer dollars through the program."

That's a lot of cooking lessons for an organization with reportedly zero employees.

Two weeks ago — I told you this one got buried — Muhammad abruptly resigned from the school board, just hours after the FBI completed its search of the building housing his organizations, including KEYS.

Muhammad's resignation finally went national over the weekend, thanks to X users taking notice and giving it the attention it deserves.

While this one is more of a local story, I just had to share it in hopes of Muhammad & Co. getting at least some of the national attention that today's FBI raid on the home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (Dem-Klepto Minn.) will likely enjoy all week.

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I mean, get it — it isn't every day the feds raid the home of a sitting congresscritter looking for evidence of a crime that pretty much everybody knows they probably committed.

'Tis a pity, yes?

535 regular members of Congress, 365 days in a year... even taking off for the holidays, the FBI could have that place cleaned up before the 2028 election.

But I digress.

If there's a lesson here, it's the one DOGE taught us almost two years ago: "Nonprofit" and "charitable" aren't necessarily the same thing — and when government is involved, they're almost never the same thing.

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