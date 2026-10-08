Barack Obama and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad News Cycle

Few things bring me more workday pleasure than an opportunity to mock The Lightbringer, the man whose very nomination caused the oceans to stop rising (or maybe stop receding), healed our racial divisions (except for those tricksy Jews and also white guys), and ushered in "a new way of being on the planet."

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Of course, it's even more pleasurable when I don't have to think about Barack Obama at all, but he was never one of those "absence makes the heart grow fonder" people, so I have to leap on those mocking opportunities whenever they present themselves.

Today, for example, when I do believe I'll celebrate filing this column by shaking myself a martini.

Shall we begin?

The setup began Monday with a news item you're probably already well aware of. Despite polls showing Michigan Islamo-Commie Democrat Abdul El-Sayed with an insurmountable 417-point lead over his rival, that Republican dude that nobody is 100% certain is actually running.

Campaigns comfortably in the lead don't interrupt Obama from doing whatever it is he does these days — occasionally scold black men and count his Netflix money, I think — for a joint campaign stop on the first day of early voting.

That planned October 24 joint campaign appearance might get a little awkward, given what we just learned SAYED! really thought about the Lightbringer's performance as president.

And Another Thing: My editor assures me that there is a Republican nominee, that his name is Mike Rogers, and that he's been both on the campaign trail and occasionally (but only very occasionally) in the news. My editor also says that Al-Sayed now just uses "SAYED!" in his campaign materials. So, kind of like Madonna, but instead of getting you out on the dance floor, Madonna wanted to force you onto a prayer mat and confiscate your wealth.

"This leader has perpetuated war, violated our civil liberties, deported more people from our shores than any other president before him, and the list of his failures goes on," is what SAYED! had to say about Obama in a 2012 HuffPo column just dredged up by CNN's Andrew Kaczynski. "So let’s be clear," he added, "for progressives who care about peace, prosperity, civil liberties, and the future of our country, Obama’s reelection last night was no victory."

There's more — a lot more — along those lines from SAYED! in Kaczynski's column.

Bravo, sir. I didn't think much of Obama's performance, either.

But it's today's second item giving me that four-hour schadenboner: "Obama Foundation and Presidential Center workers to unionize: ‘We don't even have a seat at the table.’"

"When I’m president, I will make the minimum wage a living wage by indexing it to inflation so even more families have the economic stability they need," Obama promised in 2008. In 2026, his attitude is more like, "I have to pay these people how much?"

Which is why, the Daily Mail reported today, "Workers at his 'death star' presidential center are already so fed up they're leaving in droves."

Thanks for getting in the Death Star dig so I didn't have to.

But get a load of how Obama treats workers at the Lorem Ipsum factory:

Issues with workloads and benefits have led to a 'high turnover rate' among employees, with many more 'continuing to leave (and) taking with them their institutional knowledge and expertise,' the letter claimed. Workers say they were recently told that their healthcare costs would increase, promotions were suspended, and paid time off was reduced, despite also learning they would get no pay increases this winter.

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"What we’re hoping for, and really the reason why we’re forming our union, is just because we believe we should have a say in the decisions that are being made that impact all of our lives," Luke Gilday, an Obama Foundation employee and member of the union organizing committee, told the Sun-Times.

Ha-ha, no.

Welcome to democratic socialism, Comrade Gilday — you'll get what your betters deign to give you, and pretend to like it.

As for me, I'm loving every minute of it.

But I'd love it even more if The Lightbringer would just go sit in the dark and stay there.

Recommended: Take More of My Money, Elon!

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