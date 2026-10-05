The Morning Briefing: It Feels Like It Should Be Easier to Defeat Abdul El-Sayed

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is participating in a nachos intensive at an undisclosed coastal location in Barbados.

Advertisement

What the heck is going on here in Michigan? I've been here for over seven weeks this time, most of it spent in Ann Arbor, which is the off-the-deep-end leftist crazy zone in the state. I knew that Abdul El-Sayed fever would be strong here. Indeed, the place is polluted with "Sayed" yard signs. I don't know why they have dropped the "El" for the signs. Just noticing that probably makes me Islamophobic or something.

When all of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) uprising stuff seemed to be mostly taking place in and around New York City, we could convince ourselves that it was a niche regional thing. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zohran Mamdani are from a pocket of the country that most people don't feel any real connection to.

Then the Michigan Democratic Senate primary happened this year and El-Sayed knocked off the lady who the Beltway establishment Dems wanted to win. The commie problem had been exported to America's heartland and that was creepy. Michigan still had enough purple swing state cred to vote for President Trump in 2016 and 2024. The craziest Dems weren't supposed to be ascendant here.

Abdul El-Sayed is bad news no matter how you look at him. Kevin wrote a column over the weekend titled "The Very Real Danger of Abdul El-Sayed," which highlights some examples of just what a toxic, anti-American cancer he is.

Robert followed that up with some unsettling news about the Senate race in Michigan:

He’s a communist. He’s a Sharia-adherent Muslim. He is friends and allies with America-haters and Jew-haters. And there’s one other thing that’s also true about Abdul El-Sayed: he could very well be the next U.S. senator from Michigan. Newsweek reported the startling news on Thursday: For all his divisiveness, and for all the confidence that people have had that there are still enough patriots in Michigan to defeat him (which may still turn out to be true), El-Sayed “leads Republican Mike Rogers in two September surveys of Michigan’s U.S. Senate race as the midterm campaign enters its closing stretch and voters focus on household costs.”

Robert's column does a deep-dive into messaging, examining why Republican candidate Mike Rogers' might not be working for him. I've long lamented the GOP's inability to craft a coherent message in even the most slam dunk situations. One of the main reasons I'm such a huge Trump fan is that he's brilliant at saying what needs to be said, and saying it in a way that resonates with voters.

El-Sayed is a candidate that comes with negatives that should be off-putting even to Democrats, but he's got traction. Dealing with him shouldn't be that difficult. Just keep talking about the communism and the antisemitism on a loop.

There are a couple of ads running that attack El-Sayed for his defund the police stance and his association with the rabidly antisemitic Hasan Piker. They're intense and effective. There are other Rogers campaign ads that I don't think are doing him any favors at all. Every one that I've seen featuring his wife has been awkward. There's another one that reeks of Karl Rove, bombarding viewers with tax numbers. It's a longstanding belief of mine that few things will get people to tune out and ignore a campaign ad quicker than math.

Again, none of this should be this difficult. There is a very real opportunity tor the Republicans to flip a Senate seat that the Democrats have held for 47 years. The Democrats are running a candidate who is an extremist's extremist. How this race is even close is mystifying. This race could probably use a heavy dose of campaign visits from President Trump and Vice President JD Vance down the stretch.

They won't be afraid to call El-Sayed a commie, terrorist-supporting threat to the Republic.

Advertisement

Beyond the Briefing: Fine, I'll Thank My Mom for Not Murdering Me. My latest video looks at the wave of rampaging mom violence. Full disclosure: there's a lot of irreverent tangent stuff in this one.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Alex K. kicks off the week:

Short and sweet, and apropos of nothing you’ve written about, political ads should be forbidden on all college and pro football telecasts.

I can control my environment when I'm at home and avoid most political ads. That's not the case when I'm here in Michigan. I was here for all of October in 2024 and that was a slog. I agree about political ads and football. Football is ruining itself, the experience doesn't need any help from politics.

Rick M. writes:

Thanks for the blast from the past with the Stone's Gimme Shelter vid. I was able to take my son (then a senior in high school) to the Stones performance at Camp Randall stadium at the U of Wisconsin in 1997. This was the highlight of the show, for me. Thanks for the memory! I'll have to remind him that this was 30 years ago next week!

Never having seen the Stones live is my biggest concert regret. I've had some chances too. Now there are rumors that Keith isn't feeling so hot and they're not sure if they'll hit the road again.

That's it for this Monday. Thanks, digital pen pals!

Everything Isn't Awful

Joey, the rescued baby otter loves crunching ice pic.twitter.com/4HLb1K14Zb — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) October 4, 2026

Advertisement

PJ Media

The Very Real Danger of Abdul El-Sayed

Shot. Brazil Goes to the Polls Sunday. Will It Do the 'Right' Thing?

Chaser. Holy Moly! Nobody Expected What Just Happened in Brazil.

Trump Administration Nukes United Nations ‘Pandemic Treaty’

So there's that...Hilton Points Out He IS an Immigrant, Unlike Becerra

Are Republican Campaigns Forgetting About Their X Platform Advantage?

Could Mike Rogers' Message Be Leading Him to Defeat?

Jack Smith Just Proved He Lied to Congress

Yet Another Lindsay Clancy Disciple? Texas Woman Kills Sons.

Christians Vanish From the Middle East — Except From Free Israel

The Supreme Court Opens Monday. Here's What's Worth Watching.

So Many Demons Need Wrangling That We Now Have a Shortage of Exorcists

Townhall Mothership

Yeah...no. Socialist Mayor Mamdani: Government's Job Is to Deliver 'Whatever You Need' for a Dignified Life

Cancel California. Gavin Newsom Adds Woke and Islamic Holidays to the California Calendar

It Turns Out That Talarico's 'Latest' High-Profile Campaign Stop Is From February

Someone Had to Go Over Christa Pike's Botched Execution in Tennessee and It's the State Prison Chief

Giffords' Rhetoric Runs Headlong Into Reality Check

This Doesn't Help Sell Us on 'Safe Storage'

NSSF Not Amused by Newsom's Slew of New Gun Laws

QUELLE SURPRISE! CNN Biased Against Trump? Surely, You Jest

The Return of the King: Sunday Reflection

Sunday Smiles

US Pulls All 12 B-1 Bombers From British Base After New Iran Threat

Here's More Info on the Overnight Georgia Mass Shooting the MSM Are Barely Covering for Some Reason

New: West Bank Checkpoints to Close on 10/7 Anniversary

Advertisement

Tom Homan Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons to Explain Immigration Law to CBS Is GLORIOUS (WATCH)

Pucker Up: Amy Klobuchar Disrespects the American Flag While Kissing Up to Somalis in MN

Sen. Chris Murphy Thought Visiting the Middle East Made Him Look BRAVE. He REALLY Thought WRONG

VIP

WATCH! Kruiser's 'BTB' — Fine, I'll Thank My Mom for Not Murdering Me

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: He Tried to Hide the Evidence, but His iPhone Ratted Him Out

It's Your Birthday, Charlie Brown! Why Do We Love You So Darn Much?

America 250: George Washington Rallies From Near-Despair to Plan a Renewed Campaign

The Virgin Mary's Hijab and Other Fantasies

PRedictions, PRojections, PRaise, and PRedators: Grok Proclaims ‘Jesus Is King’ and X Goes Biblical

Sunday Supplement: Small Bucks for Rockets and Claude Cheaper Than Grad Students

Been Reading About That Islamic Golden Age? Here's the Guy Who Made It Up.

The Economist Doesn't Seem to Know What a Dictator Is

Republicans Must Rethink Their Socialism Strategy Before It’s Too Late

California Dems Face $20B to $30B Deficit. Guess What They Spent on Illegal Aliens?

Around the Interwebz

Both are awful. Avengers: Endgame leapfrogs Avatar to reclaim its all-time box office crown

#RIP. Milt Windler, NASA flight director who helped save Apollo 13, dies at 94

The Lost BBC Horror Anthology Pulled From the Air For Being "Too Scary"

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

The Daughters of Thespius #artbots #moreau https://t.co/2fdUdNj3Ao — Gustave Moreau (@gustave_moreau) October 4, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

This is dark but hilarious. A bit of a language warning.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

Advertisement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/04/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Hill

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: ABC

New Media: Gateway Pundit



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

1:55 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Grand Island, Nebraska

The White House

Open Press



CDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives Grand Island, Nebraska

Grand Island, Nebraska

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Pinnacle Bank Expo Center

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Grand Island, Nebraska en route the White House

Grand Island, Nebraska

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.