Hilton Points Out He IS an Immigrant, Unlike Becerra

Steve Hilton is an immigrant, but a legal one, and an immigrant who wants to give back to his new country by reforming California. His Democrat opponent in the California gubernatorial race, Xavier Becerra, is not an immigrant, and his policies are disastrous for native-born Americans and legal immigrants alike. Not to mention the fact he trafficked huge numbers of illegal alien children.

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“Unlike Xavier Becerra, I am an immigrant,” Hilton posted on X October 4, referring to the fact that he originally hailed from the UK. “Unlike Xavier Becerra, my father was an immigrant. My stepfather too. My whole family.”

Elitist Becerra has only made the bare minimum effort of campaigning, because he assumes the election fraud machine in California will push him through just because he is Democrat. Hilton has made a real effort to go all across the state and talk to ordinary voters. “Unlike Becerra (because I've been out there listening to the people), I know Becerra's policies have destroyed the California Dream. My plans will restore it,” Hilton emphasized. He continued:

- More money in your pocket: Your first $150k tax free, $3.00 gas, $73 registration for your car or truck. - A home you can afford to buy: Cut government fees and regulations on new homes by $150k. - Relief for small business owners: Scrap $800 small business tax, stop FUTA taxes, end unfair competition from street vendors, end PAGA lawsuits.

Becerra’s only ideas are the same disastrous ones that wrecked California to begin with. “Xavier Becerra offers NOTHING. Because he is a smug, arrogant, machine politician mediocrity who is taking you for granted. Send him a message: ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” Hilton concluded. “We are voting for CHANGE this year.”

For Our VIPs: California Dems Face $20B to $30B Deficit. Guess What They Spent on Illegal Aliens?

In San Diego for Politifest—our third stop of the day and yet another event Becerra skipped out on due to a "scheduling conflict." It's easy to joke about "hiding in the basement." But there's a serious point here: The corrupt Machine that's run California for 16 years is no longer interested in earning your vote. And the only way to change that is to deliver them a LOSS in November. — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 4, 2026

In one sense, we could say that the only immigrants Becerra favors are illegal aliens. California has spent $11 billion in a single fiscal year on illegal aliens, and Becerra gives every indication from his track record and his statement of planning to continue sanctuary policies in California. Then again, considering that he trafficked over 320,000 illegal alien children and described their exploitation as an assembly line, even saying that he favors illegal aliens is not strictly accurate. Basically, Becerra will punish or reward individuals regardless of citizenship, and based purely on whom he thinks will be most beneficial for his political goals at the moment.

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There are still many Republicans in California, and an increasing number of Democrats who are starting to realize their politicians don’t care. Think how incredible it would be if California flipped red this November. But it would require a crackdown on election fraud, and a lot of national support for Hilton.

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