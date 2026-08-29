California Now Allowing Voter Registration Without ID or Social Security Number

The voter registration form for the state of California currently provides an option to skip the proof of ID and Social Security number section by simply stating you have neither.

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After Matt Finn pointed out the glaring election vulnerability, I went to the online California voter registration form and confirmed the fact for myself. The identification section says, “New voters may have to show a form of identification or proof of residency the first time they vote, if a driver license or SSN was not provided when registering.” In other words, if you have poll workers who aren’t interested in asking for proof of identification, you could literally be anyone in the world, even a foreign terrorist, and vote without having to provide any proof of identity. You could also theoretically register under an incorrect name and address.

California currently provides an option to register to vote while simply checking boxes that say you do not have an ID or Social Security number pic.twitter.com/s0Zvt5o5NF — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) August 29, 2026

And yet California also has ridiculously lax requirements for ID, making the determination to waive proof of ID altogether the more pathetic. The range of identification that California accepts for registering to vote includes everything from a passport or military ID or driver’s license to a health club card, a student ID, a bank statement, a government check, a public housing card, a discount card, or a drug prescription. Many, if not most, of these are accessible to illegal aliens in California. But illegal aliens don’t necessarily have Social Security numbers. I think that’s what is behind the registration form nonsense.

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On Friday, Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, announced the first of what he seems to expect will be many arrests, a Honduran national who illegally registered to vote. Essayli stated emphatically, “States like California do not screen voter registration applications for citizenship. Every non-citizen registered to vote dilutes a lawful citizen’s vote. We need to audit California’s dirty voter rolls.”

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Essayli also slammed Attorney General Rob Bonta (D-Calif.) for fighting election integrity reforms. The reality is Democrats have deliberately set up the voting system in California to be as corrupt as possible. They are desperate to hang onto power at any cost, and they know their track record is atrocious, making it completely unappealing to most voters. Think for how many weeks they had to “count” ballots to shove registered Republican Spencer Pratt out of the Los Angeles mayoral race. Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton has been rising in the polls to within single digits of Xavier Becerra. Democrats will do anything to prevent Republicans from winning. That includes mass ballot harvesting, illegal alien voting, and ballot stuffing. After all, Democrats have been cheating in elections for well over a century.

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California Democrats don’t want proof of identity to vote, because they assume that most if not all of the individuals illegally registering to vote will vote Democrat. And that is probably a very accurate assumption. Essayli is fighting hard to clean up his part of California, but the reality is, he needs a lot of backup if he is going to make a dent in the fraud machine.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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