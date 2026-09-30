Hilton Mocks Becerra for Saying Tax Breaks for Those Earning Under $150K Benefit ‘the Wealthiest’

Democrat California gubernatorial hopeful Xavier Becerra started his CNN debate by claiming that his Republican opponent, Steve Hilton, supports tax breaks for the “wealthiest” Californians. Hilton immediately pointed out that the tax breaks will actually benefit people who earn under $150,000 a year.

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One of the key points to take away from the debate interchange below, besides the fact that Democrats are going to have to cheat egregiously to boost an obviously sour and disconnected Becerra, is that Democrats are never content with targeting billionaires. All those deluded taxpayers who think they will vote for higher taxes on the wealthy should remember that Democrats’ definition of “the wealthy” is pretty much anyone who earns a good enough salary to be independent of government assistance and government programs.

Just a minute into the debate, Becerra describes people making less than $150k a year as "wealthy."



This should be fun. pic.twitter.com/QeVhk0ejsH — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 1, 2026

Becerra lectured at the Wednesday debate, “If you start making tax breaks for the wealthiest, you damage our working families like my parents, Mr. Hilton.” Grinning, Hilton shot back, “I love the way that Xavier says the wealthiest are people who are earning less than $150,000 a year, struggling. But first of all, I just want to say thank you to CNN for bringing Xavier out of hiding. He's barely been seen in public since the primary, four months ago.”

Becerra, whose trafficking of hundreds of thousands of illegal alien children in his “assembly line” has attracted a great deal of scandal, which he has tried to avoid by hiding from the public, is conducting his campaign with typical Democrat elitism and disdain for voters. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has signed a massive package of new laws to protect election fraud in the state, and Becerra is probably assuming there’s no need for him to appeal to actual voters.

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Hilton is still trying to rouse enough Californians to beat the fraud machine. “It's very important we have this debate, and the simple point is that the quickest way to get more money in people's pockets is for the government to take less out,” he declared. “That's what I'm gonna be doing, and it's not coming from the budget that [Becerra] describes. You know where it's coming from? Cancelling high speed rail, which he's promised to continue with.” The high-speed rail boondoggle has cost $14 billion without measurable progress.

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Now, if I were guessing, I would think Becerra in the above clip probably meant to defend Democrats’ proposed billionaire tax in California, which has already driven multiple lefty moguls and companies out of the state. Or maybe he was just spewing canned Democrat lines about how tax breaks only benefit rich people. The reality is that if governments, both federal and state, would cut most of their bureaucracy and welfare, which is completely unnecessary, they wouldn’t need to impose high taxes. But if they slashed waste, politicians wouldn't have such an excuse for sticking their hands into so many wallets.

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