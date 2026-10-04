Jack Smith Just Proved He Lied to Congress

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith spent Tuesday telling the Senate Judiciary Committee he was impartial, and by Saturday, he had destroyed his own argument.

Conservatives have said for years that Smith was a partisan who went after President Donald Trump for political reasons. The left called that a conspiracy theory. Smith called it false under questioning from Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who accused him of partisan bias, of hiding from a federal judge that he was seeking congressional phone records, and of angling for the special counsel job in the first place. Smith insisted throughout that politics never entered into it.

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Kennedy started with Trump's 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.

"When President Trump defeated Secretary Clinton, you were bitterly disappointed, weren't you?" Kennedy asked.

"I don't recall that," Smith answered.

He doesn't recall? Imagine testifying under oath you can’t recall your reaction to it. What a joke. Kennedy then pointed out that Smith's wife is an ardent supporter of Barack and Michelle Obama who made what the senator called a "glowing, saccharine-sweet documentary" about the former first lady and sold it to Netflix. None of that was news to those of us who have followed Smith's career, but it was useful to have it on the record.

Smith still wouldn't budge. Asked why he took the job, he delivered the line his defenders have repeated for years.

"I accepted the position as special counsel because I had spent 30 years as a nonpartisan prosecutor," Smith claimed. "I had investigated every sort of criminal case you could possibly imagine, and I thought I was qualified to do the job. I knew that I would do it independently, and I would conduct it the same way whether it were Republican or a Democrat."

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On Saturday, in his first public sighting since the hearing, attendees at the Power to the People Fest in Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C., spotted Smith wearing a Bruce Springsteen "No Kings" shirt. Springsteen sells the shirt on his website as merchandise from his recent "Land of Hope and Dreams" American tour, and he was one of the festival's many acts.

Former special counsel Jack Smith attends ‘Power to the People Fest’ wearing ‘No Kings’ t-shirt https://t.co/FbKeNPS6Iu — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) October 4, 2026

The festival itself makes no attempt to hide its political nature. Its website says that the festival is “about the power everyday human beings have when they come together — through music, art, community and action — to shape our country and our planet on, and beyond, Election Day.”

A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales plus 100% of the net proceeds from VIP tickets will be donated to VoteRiders – a pro-democracy, pro-voter organization working to restore and strengthen democracy by eliminating confusing and restrictive ID-related barriers to the ballot box – and HeadCount who will also be on site to help fans register to vote and learn more about how to participate in upcoming elections.

So the man who told senators he would have run his investigation the same way against a Republican or a Democrat went to an election-themed political festival in the slogan of the anti-Trump protest movement and posed for pictures with fans.

My sons and his buddy met Jack Smith at a rally and concert today https://t.co/KeLesW11CI — Democratic Republic Freedom Fighter (@FLDemocrat42) October 3, 2026

One might think that Smith, who had just testified to his own impartiality, wouldn't prove he was lying in the days following that testimony.

But Smith clearly doesn't care.

Left-wing influencers were also loving it on social media, clearly not caring that Smith just undermined his own testimony. To them, the shirt is a badge of honor. They cheered him as a resistance hero while he was prosecuting Trump, and they're cheering him now. The only thing that changed is that Smith stopped pretending.

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Let's be honest, here. Nobody on the right needed a concert T-shirt to know where Smith stood. We said it when Merrick Garland appointed him, and we said it through both bogus indictments. The media told us we were smearing a dedicated public servant. Now Smith has settled the argument himself. It took him four days to go from claiming under oath that he was a nonpartisan prosecutor to wearing "No Kings" across his chest at a political music festival.

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