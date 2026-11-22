Another Muslim has gone on a jihad, and has been sent to a psychiatric hospital as mentally ill. This time it was in New York City. This sort of thing happens so frequently that police departments ought to have pre-prepared press releases in which they can just fill in the blanks: “[Name] murdered [X number] of people today while screaming ‘Allahu akbar’ in a random [shooting/stabbing/vehicular] attack at [location]. He has a long history of mental health issues, and has been sent to a psych ward for observation.”

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There is, of course, no shortage of people who are genuinely violently mentally ill. However, it happens again and again: Muslims behave violently in full accord with the teachings of their religion and are then declared to be psychologically unbalanced instead of there being any examination of their cherished religious texts. This is more a manifestation of Western authorities’ denial and willful ignorance, and fear of offending their growing Muslim communities, than of any actual mental health disorder.

As Catherine Salgado noted Sunday morning, the latest mentally ill Muslim killer is a former NYPD cop named Sayed Mohassib. The New York Post reported Saturday that Mohassib was chillingly matter-of-fact in confessing to his crime, saying: “Allah told me to kill a person, so I killed her, the jogger Katie Suarez.” When asked why he had singled out Suarez, he replied: “I didn’t know her, she was just there.”

Mohassib emphasized that he thought he was carrying out his religious duty: “Two days before it happened, Allah told me I had to kill a person…. Allah told me to do it, so I did it…. At first I said that I didn’t do it, but now I’m saying that I did it because Allah told me to.” The Post explains that he stabbed Suarez, “a bank teller who attended Brooklyn College at the same time he did, twice in the neck. She was found unconscious and bleeding by her own father. She was put on life support, but died three days later.”

The murderer was unrepentant. Asked if he had anything to say to Katie Suarez’s family, he answered: “No. Allah told me to do it.”

One might think this would lead authorities to look into the religion that cherishes a book that tells believers four times to “kill them wherever you find them” (Qur’an 2:191, 4:89, 4:91, cf. 9:5). One would think wrong. Instead, New York City officials are reaching for the excuse that their European counterparts (and many in the U.S. as well) have used for years to cover up and deny jihad activity. Mohassib, we’re told, “has a history of mental instability — with his own family calling 911 after he threatened to ‘chop them up,’ according to sources.”

Yet here was a guy who was an NYPD cop and a Marine, and he wasn’t so unbalanced as to get accepted into either outfit, although the Marines “discharged him after deeming him psychologically unfit.”

Maybe he really was, or maybe he was just an Islamic jihadi. For years now, authorities who feared doing anything that might suggest a connection between Islam and terrorism consigned numerous obvious instances of jihad activity to mental illness.

One particularly revolting example of this phenomenon came in February 2025 in Germany. Remix News reported on the case of “a 42-year-old Ukrainian refugee” who was on her lunch break in Frankfurt in June 2024 when an Afghan Muslim migrant, Mohammad Zaman A., “stabbed her multiple times in the head and neck before fleeing.” He went on trial in February 2025 but was “unlikely to face prison time due to mental health issues.” He ended up being permanently placed in a psych ward.

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Related: Connecticut Man Tells Truth About Muhammad, aaaand Cue the Leftist Outrage

In November 2021, a Muslim named Emad Al Swealmeen blew himself up in a taxicab outside a Liverpool hospital; police told the public that he suffered from periods of mental illness. In Germany around the same time, a Muslim migrant stabbed four random people, and although authorities acknowledged that he could be an “Islamic extremist,” he was placed not in a prison but in a psych ward.

This has happened in this country as well, well before Allah started whispering to Sayed Mohassib: In San Francisco in November 2021, a knife-wielding Muslim screaming “Allahu akbar” charged at police, who shot him in self-defense. The establishment media insisted he, too, was mentally ill.

This happens so frequently that I look forward to the new edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) to list and classify this new mental illness that makes so many men take the Qur'an's exhortations to heart, scream “Allahu akbar,” and kill people. Its efforts to explain the etiology of this particular mental illness will make for interesting reading.

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