Rodney Johnson had a better assignment than most federal employees get on a Thursday. On June 17, 1982, the Forest Service wildlife biologist went into the Mill Creek watershed of Umatilla National Forest to examine some very large footprints. The investigator photographed the tracks and made casts.

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The next day, Johnson put his findings in a memo; if somebody had faked the prints, he wrote, they’d gone to a great deal of trouble. He still didn’t think a 300-pound creature walking on two feet had made them.

On October 15, the Forest Service put Johnson’s report in its online Freedom of Information Act Reading Room. It filed the report and two other documents under “Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records.”

I would’ve clicked that heading if it were the only thing on the page. It’s even harder to resist when the next item down is about fire retardant.

The two Montana documents show how different a government file can be. In one, local historian Leo Kinney recalled going back for an elk carcass near Petty Creek in 1949. His group found entrails and large tracks in the snow.

The other is a 2003 newspaper clipping about footprints found near a sawmill on River Road West near Plains. Neighbors followed the tracks toward the woods, where the trail faded.

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Those are accounts from people who went looking. Johnson’s memo lets us follow a federal investigator’s reasoning.

So why are we seeing the files now?

The Forest Service put them under “Frequently requested records.” Federal law requires agencies to post certain records they’ve already released through FOIA if they’ve been requested three or more times and the agency expects repeat requests.

A spokesperson said the department considers whether records may interest the public, researchers, or the media. The agency hasn’t said what prompted the Bigfoot posting or how many requests it received.

From the Washington Post:

“Stories of Bigfoot, Sasquatch, and other legendary creatures have long been part of the cultural fabric of the Sierra and continue to add to the rich tradition of folklore that surrounds our public lands,” the spokesman said. The Washington investigation stemmed from a report by a part-time forest patrolman, Paul Freeman, who told his superiors that he saw a Bigfoot in a remote biological research area in the forest near Walla Walla. Days later, he claimed to have discovered tracks. A wildlife biologist and a tracker for the U.S. Border Patrol investigated those tracks and ruled out Bigfoot as the source, saying they were isolated and constructed by something that had rocked from side to side, the documents show.

I couldn’t determine whether the Forest Service had previously released Bigfoot records publicly. But Johnson’s findings were already in print in 1989, when an article quoted his report and a memo from federal trackers Joel Hardin.

And in 2019, the FBI put its own Bigfoot files online. Someone had sent the bureau hair for testing. The lab traced it to the deer family. The Forest Service posting lets anyone with an internet connection go straight to the records and see how the investigator's reached their conclusions.

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Will there be more?

The Forest Service hasn’t announced a second batch or a release schedule. The same reading room got a set of UFO reports in April, so it’s worth checking the page again. I’d be particularly interested in whether the Forest Service still has the casts from Mill Creek, or any records showing where they went.

The best part of the file is how much of it concerns ordinary things you can check. How many prints were there? How far apart were they? What did the ground look like around them?

Those questions are worth asking whether you went into the woods hoping to find Bigfoot or hoping to catch somebody having a laugh at your expense.

I like that Johnson went out there. He could see why the prints caught people’s attention, and he wrote down why he doubted the obvious story people would tell about them. Forty-four years later, we can look at the photographs and read his reasons for ourselves.

I’ll gladly take another batch of paperwork like that any day.

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