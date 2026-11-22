A government-funded British university compiled an obscenely large dossier on a pro-Israel student. Of course, this is also the government that promptly released Iranian terrorists responsible for numerous jihad plots and that does not prosecute the majority of victim-based crimes.

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Brodie Mitchell is only 20 years old and a politics and law student at the Royal Holloway, University of London. He also found out that the university, which receives taxpayer money, was conducting extensive surveillance of him to the point of having a 1,465-page dossier. The university even referred Mitchell to the government counterterrorism "Prevent" program. His crime seems to have been that he was a vocal defender of Israel, based on GB News' report. Apparently, criticizing genocidal Islamic terrorists and defending Jews is akin to terrorism?

Most ironically of all, Mitchell was actually the target of multiple death threats. But apparently the university and counterterrorism police were more worried about the target than the sources of the violent threats.

The ordeal began during Freshers Week in September 2025, when the then-19-year-old was running the Conservative Society stall adorned with a Union flag featuring a Star of David, with students shouting accusations of being a "genocide supporter" at him. Things escalated when Mr Mitchell walked past the Friends of Palestine stall and photographed it… He claims Huda El-Jamal, the society's president, called him a "wannabe Jew" and asked why he was not wearing a hat [i.e., yarmulke].

Mitchell took the comment with humor, asking with a laugh why she had a tea towel on her head, a joke about the keffiyeh she wore. Because of this, Royal Holloway suspended Mitchell and gave him 48 hours to find another place to live, and El-Jamal or an ally reported him to police for a hate crime. Because in the UK now, trying to expose the evil of pro-Hamas activism and joking about playing "Palestinian" dress-up are considered criminally evil.

Related: Ex-New York City Cop Says Allah Told Him to Kill His Victim

GB News described Mitchell's situation as "house arrest," as he was not allowed into the library or to use his university email, and was permitted only in his room and dining hall. When the university finally allowed him back on campus, he still had a Campus Exclusion Restriction Order. University staff started circulating a description of him and reporting him just because he was on campus. When he went to a Remembrance Sunday chapel service in November 2025, both chief student officer Nick Barratt and director of student life Helen Groenendaal issued a formal reminder that he wasn't allowed as if his very presence were a threat.

His lecturers received orders to take notes on Mitchell's attendance and actions in class and there was even an external media-monitoring service that the university hired to track press mentions of Mitchell. After an antisemitic terrorist attack in Golders Green this year, Mitchell went to the area, and an unnamed university staffer or student contacted Surrey Police to report it. The "Prevent" referral fully acknowledged that "no evidence" indicated Mitchell engaged with or encouraged "extremist groups," and yet just because he was so pro-Israel it claimed his social media posts were potential "hate speech" and that his "freedom of speech rights" could eventually lead to "concerning rhetoric."

Counterterrorism officers did finally tell the university that "no evidence" supported the argument that Mitchell was an "extremist" in danger of pushing "violence, hatred or intolerance." Mitchell secured an out-of-court settlement from Royal Holloway in April thanks to the Free Speech Union, and the Surrey Police then dropped their investigations of him.

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Mitchell reflected, "I've had so many death threats. Multiple threats to find me, assassinate me, Charlie Kirk me, wear a scarf, keep your neck nice and warm and moist, ready to be slashed.” In a major understatement, he added, “I don't think it's at all normal for a university to monitor any type of political student so closely, unless he or she poses a genuine danger. In that case, it should be the police's responsibility. What happened to me is just not normal."

The university actually had the chutzpah to claim it couldn't comment on the case to GB News because it allegedly values "student welfare, freedom of speech, data protection... [and] confidential matters." Except, of course, when it comes to the privacy of someone who dared to mock Palestinian terrorist symbols.