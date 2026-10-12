New York Attorney General Letitia James Sues RFK Jr. Over Childhood Vaccine Schedule

Champion of Democracy™ and DEI diva New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced a new lawsuit filed against Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary RFK Jr. over his common-sense yet historic decision in December of last year to stop pushing vaccines on infants for a disease (hepatitis B) contracted nearly exclusively via sexual promiscuity or intravenous drug use.

Advertisement

Related: Unhinged Liberals Accuse RFK Jr. of Using Secret Nazi Code on Twitter

Democrats and their Big Pharma patrons simply can’t abide such common sense, decency, or individual autonomy.

Via the Office of the New York Attorney General (emphasis added):

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a lawsuit against U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to restore the science-based childhood vaccine schedule that has protected American children for decades. In January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new vaccine schedule that stopped recommending seven vaccines for all children, including vaccines that protect against hepatitis B, influenza, RSV, and meningitis. Now, Attorney General James is joining 15 other states in a lawsuit arguing that the new schedule ignored decades of scientific evidence, cut out the experts and public input required by law, and will leave more children sick, hospitalized, or worse. The coalition is also challenging Secretary Kennedy’s decision to abruptly fire all 17 voting members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the expert federal panel that has guided U.S. vaccine policy for decades, and replace them with members who lack the necessary expertise or qualifications.

Related: Leaked: Trump CDC to Probe Long-Rumored Vaccine-Autism Link

Parenthetically, it's not entirely clear how such decisions made by the federal public health apparatus are up for litigation from a state attorney general, especially when they concern — as the COVIDians constantly reminded anyone who complained about the CDC vaccine recommendations when the agency was demanding infants get COVID injections under the Brandon regime — recommendations.

But, of course, Democrats get to play by different rules.

Related: RFK Jr. Axes ALL Funding for Bill Gates’ Global ‘Vaccine Alliance’

You might recall that, during COVID, when the Brandon entity was running the show, questioning the (often arbitrary) edicts of the CDC was ironically tantamount to domestic terrorism — literally (see below).

Now it’s open season on the CDC, apparently.

“We Respect the Science™ — until the Science™ betrays us with science-based practices,” ought to be the Democrat slogan moving forward.

Via the United States Department of Justice Weaponization Working Group (emphasis added):

The well-known prelude to the Garland Memorandum started during the first half of 2021. During that time, parents throughout the country were increasingly voicing concerns on hot-topic political issues involving their local schools, such as COVID-19 related restrictions and mandates, the use of critical race theory in school curriculum, and school policies relating to transgender students. Around this time, entities representing school boards and other school administrators began lobbying the Biden Administration to bring federal authority to bear on parents raising strong objections to the entities’ policy preferences. One of the most significant of these entities was the [National School Boards Association] —“the only national organization representing school boards.. Parents were denounced as domestic terrorists or as violent protestors for voicing objections to school policies. One parent described how speaking up about her school district’s COVID policies meant “[a] target was . . . placed on [her] back.” “We were called every name imaginable,” and “portrayed as domestic terrorists.”… On October 28, 2021, the Department of Homeland Security circulated a threat assessment entitled, “Threats to Public Schools Likely Elevated Due to Opposition of Mask and Vaccine Mandates, Perception of Critical Race Theory.” It assessed with “medium confidence” that school personnel faced threats due to “misinformation and disinformation related to CRT curriculum, and upcoming school board elections” and the approval of a COVID vaccine for children.

Advertisement

Related: Trump Administration Nukes United Nations ‘Pandemic Treaty’

Given the concurrence of these two events — the release of the Weaponization Working Group report detailing the abuses of the Biden regime and the announcement of a spurious lawsuit by George Soros cutout Letitia James — we can surmise that, without a doubt, if and when Democrats regain their chokehold on the bureaucracy, they’re going to undo every inch of progress that MAHA has made, and then some.

The legal and bureaucratic framework that underpinned the COVID regime is still, by and large, intact, if partially neutralized at the present moment by the Trump administration.

While what essentially amounts to an extra-length strongly worded letter above is welcome news, it would be much nicer, of course, to see some actual prosecutions meted out to the agents of arguably the most egregious administration in American history in terms of weaponizing the national law enforcement and national security apparatus against political opponents.

Ripe targets to start with, right off the bat:

James Comey (third time’s a charm)

Merrick Garland

John Brennan

Jen Psaki

Christopher Wray

Adam Schiff

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.