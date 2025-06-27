RFK Jr. Axes ALL Funding For Bill Gates’ Global ‘Vaccine Alliance’

Whereas the general modus operandi in legacy media is to smear RFK Jr. as an “anti-vaxxer” within the first sentence, the Washington Post courteously waited until the second paragraph to label RFK Jr. a “vaccine misinformation” spreader on its way to condemning him for cutting federal funding to Bill Gates’ global “vaccine alliance,” GAVI.

Via Washington Post (emphasis added):

The United States will halt its contributions to Gavi, the global alliance that works to expand access to vaccines for children in some of the world’s poorest countries, said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wednesday — a move that public health experts said would have deadly consequences. Kennedy, who has a history of spreading vaccine misinformation, announced the decision in video remarks made to a Gavi summit in Brussels, during which he accused the group of neglecting “the key issue of vaccine safety.”… In his remarks, Kennedy cited a study linking the DTP vaccine — for diphtheria,a highly contagious bacterial infection that kills 5 to 10 percent of those affected, as well as tetanus and pertussis — to increased child mortality. Kennedy also said Gavi should “consider the best science available,” and “re-earn the public trust."

The Bezos paper didn’t actually cite or quote the DTP study referenced by Kennedy, so I went and found it.

Via Frontiers in Public Health, 2018 (emphasis added):

In the 1980s, the suburb Bandim in the capital of Guinea-Bissau was followed with demographic surveillance and tri-monthly weighing sessions for children under 3 years of age. From June 1981, routine vaccinations were offered at the weighing sessions. We calculated mortality hazard ratio (HR) for DTP-vaccinated and DTP-unvaccinated children aged 6–35 months… Though lower mortality compared with not being DTP-vaccinated was… expected, DTP vaccination was associated with a non-significant trend in the opposite direction… Although having better nutritional status and being protected against three infections, 6–35 months old DTP-vaccinated children tended to have higher mortality than DTP-unvaccinated children. All studies of the introduction of DTP have found increased overall mortality.

“That’s a shocking conclusion. If it’s true the DTP vaccine results in greater death in children, not less, then why haven’t these findings been replicated in the U.S.?” is the rational follow-up question.

The answer is that the Public Health™ authorities refuse to conduct straightforward vaxxed vs. unvaxxed (treatment vs. control group) experiments on childhood vaccines.

Furthermore, credible estimates suggest that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported” to the clunky and intentionally labyrinthine VAERS system, the mechanism by which the government measures vaccine injuries.

Via Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc (emphasis added):

Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of “problem” drugs and vaccines that endanger public health. New surveillance methods for drug and vaccine adverse effects are needed.

For the record, far from a purely humanitarian organization delivering medicine to the Global South, GAVI is also quietly central to the construction of the global biomedical monitoring regime — AKA the “vaccine passport.”

Via Biometric Update (emphasis added):

Ghana has been leading the way in the adoption of new tools like biometrics to improve patient identification. The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has collaborated with Simprints to use privacy-first biometric ID within its digital health registries to track the delivery of routine immunizations and boost coverage rates. Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance is a public-private global health partnership that aims to increase access to immunization in low income countries. Simprints CEO Toby Norman said it was an honor to welcome Dr. Nishtar to see their technology in action in clinics. “In partnership with Ghana’s Ministry of Health, we’re deploying Simprints privacy-first biometric ID to trace the delivery of malaria and routine immunisations to rapidly identify dropouts or zero-dose children,” he said… Gavi CEO Dr. Nishtar was shown the Simprints ID app at the Ominako Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) facility in the Eastern Region of Ghana by a Community Health Worker (CHW). Using the app, CHWs can effectively monitor vaccine delivery, allowing for rapid identification and intervention for those who may drop out of routine immunization programs.

