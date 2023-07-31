Unhinged Liberals Accuse RFK Jr. of Using Secret Nazi Code on Twitter

Nazis here, Nazis there, Nazis everywhere!

As Robert Spencer covered for PJ Media last week, the DHS, presumably under the direction but definitely under the purview of the Brandon entity, denied Secret Service protection to 2024 primary rival RFK Jr. You know — the guy whose uncle was murdered while serving as president and whose father was murdered while running for office and whose various family members have died under suspicious circumstances over the years.

Here’s what RFK Jr. (or one of his staffers) wrote in a Tweet criticizing the decision:

Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me. Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request. Secretary Mayorkas: “I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time.” Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats.

Now, cancerous Social Justice™ rag HuffPo has come out with a hot new report titled “RFK Jr.’s Latest Tweet Is Being Widely Interpreted As A Nazi Dog Whistle.”

Prepare yourself for the stupid.

Via HuffPo (emphasis added):

A tweet from the account of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Friday used language that many observers say evokes the known Nazi hate symbol “1488.” A post on the candidate’s official Twitter account used the numbers 14 and 88 in close proximity.

By “many observers,” of course, the author means fellow neurotic, ultra-progressive blogosphere pundits who see a deplorable racist around every corner.

Continuing:

“1488” is a known white supremacist symbol, according to the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. The “14” in the symbol is shorthand for the “14 Words” slogan that is popular with racists around the world, while the “88” stands for “Heil Hitler,” since “H” is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

The ADL is the same organization that unilaterally decided a few years ago that the universal “okay symbol,” used virtually worldwide, is actually a secret White Supremacy™ hand gesture.

I would suggest that these people need some medication, but they’re probably already, on average, on three different antidepressants and a daily Xanax regimen plus pharmaceutical speed to get them through the day. That might actually be a contributing factor to their psychosis.