Outrageous: Biden Regime Denies RFK Secret Service Protection

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made the announcement on Friday morning: despite the fact that he is a candidate for the presidency of the United States, the Biden regime has denied him Secret Service protection:

Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me. Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request. Secretary Mayorkas: “I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time.” Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats.

The Secret Service says that “by law” it is “authorized to protect,” among others, “Major presidential and vice presidential candidates, and their spouses within 120 days of a general presidential election.” Thus, RFK is legally entitled to Secret Service protection only beginning on July 5, 2024, if he is still in the race and Mayorkas deems him a “major candidate” at that time. In practice, however, how soon Secret Service protection is afforded to candidates can be based at least in part on how many death threats the candidate is receiving and how serious these threats are.

That’s why Kennedy’s mention of his campaign’s “67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well-established security and safety risks” is relevant. Besides presidential candidates, the Secret Service is obliged to offer protection to various people, including former presidents, children of former presidents until they turn sixteen, and “other individuals as designated per Executive Order of the President.”

What might be some of the reasons to offer “other individuals” Secret Service protection? Consider, for example, the case of a presidential candidate from America’s most prominent political family, a man whose uncle and father were both assassinated, one while he was president of the United States and the other while he was running for president. The assassinations of John F. Kennedy, the present candidate’s uncle, and Robert F. Kennedy, his father, are two of the defining moments in the history of the United States for the past six decades. It is terrible but true: the words “Kennedy” and “assassination” are forever linked in American history and culture — and now Alejandro Mayorkas says that Secret Service protection for RFK Jr is “not warranted.”

If we had any actual journalists, one of them should drop by Jimmy Carter in hospice care and ask him what he thinks of this. When another one of the uncles of RFK Jr., Ted Kennedy, was running for president in 1980, Carter didn’t hesitate. The Washington Post reported on Sept. 21, 1979: “President Carter ordered the Secret Service yesterday to provide immediate protection for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D.Mass.), whose consideration of a presidential campaign has raised the fear of an assassination attempt such as those that struck down two of his brothers.”

Even before that, in May 1972, President Richard Nixon ordered Secret Service protection for Ted Kennedy, as well as Reps. Shirley Chisholm of New York and Wilbur Mills of Arkansas, after Gov. George Wallace of Alabama, who was at the time a serious contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, was shot and paralyzed for life at a campaign rally.

Ted Kennedy was trying to subject Carter to the humiliation of being dropped by his own party and denied the chance to run again after his undeniably disastrous single term as president. Nixon counted Kennedy, as well as Chisholm, among his political enemies. But these considerations did not stop either Carter or Nixon from having the basic decency to realize that there would be all sorts of psychopaths and assorted nuts looking to be the next Kennedy assassin and taking action accordingly.

Old Joe Biden and his henchmen do not have that basic decency. This gang of Marxists, opportunists, deviants, and hacks has made it abundantly clear, with its Disinformation Governance Board and its ongoing efforts to silence dissent on social media, that it hates opposition and is determined to crush it. And where they cannot yet silence opponents, they can intimidate and endanger them. That’s what Mayorkas’ decision was all about, and it is yet one more among innumerable reasons why Americans, whomever they support, must repudiate this repulsive and criminal regime decisively at the ballot box in 2024.