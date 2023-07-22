WATCH: House Minority Leader Claims RFK Jr. Is a Right-Wing 'False Flag Operation'

Diverse House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, heir to the Pelosi throne, recently denounced the Congressional testimony of embattled 2024 presidential candidate RFK Jr. — a member, it should be curiously noted, of his own party.

Among the other predictable talking points, Jeffries characterized the candidate as a “living, breathing false flag operation.”

Via The Hill (emphasis added):

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) lambasted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Thursday, accusing the long-shot Democratic presidential contender of promoting racism and conspiracy theories — and being a pawn in the Republican effort to topple President Biden. “Why would you give Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a congressional platform to spew his hatred? Here’s the answer: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a living, breathing false-flag operation,” Jeffries said. “His whole campaign is being run by right-wing political operatives who have one objective: try to take down President Joe Biden.” At the invitation of Republicans, Kennedy testified Thursday before a special House committee examining the GOP’s long-running allegations that the federal government has abused its powers by censoring conservative voices.

First of all, what does that even mean?

The definition of “false flag,” according to Merriam-Webster, is “a hostile or harmful action (such as an attack) that is designed to look like it was perpetrated by someone other than the person or group responsible for it.”

Examples popularly believed to be actual false flags throughout history include the Gulf of Tonkin incident that provided the pretext to kick off the Vietnam War — which the American public was quite skeptical of — as well as the burning of the Reichstag in Nazi Germany.

One might point in the modern era to the demolition of the Nordstream pipeline that supplied fossil fuels to Europe from Russia.

But how could a person himself be a “false flag?” That would seem to imply that he was created in a lab somewhere or something. RFK Jr.’s candidacy, of course, if you really bent the term into a pretzel, could be counterfactually claimed to be a “false flag operation,” but why would we expect semantical precision from someone like Jeffries?

Second of all, up until about five minutes ago, the official party line was that false flags don’t exist and are conspiracy theories. And if there is one corporate state narrative to be absorbed from the past several years, it’s that “conspiracy theories” are tantamount to thoughtcrime.

Surely no one could ever credibly accuse an esteemed member of the managerial class such as Jeffries — a visible and sacred minority, to boot — of hypocrisy. Let’s not be racist or whatever.