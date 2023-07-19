Dems Demand That RFK Jr. Be Banned From Congressional Testimony on Government Censorship

Besieged by his own party as he is, RFK Jr. is slated to testify before Congress on the specific issue of Democrat-led state censorship and its unconstitutional, suppressive, negative effect on free expression.

Democrat Party leadership — it’s, again, worth emphasizing: from his own party — is none too pleased with the prospect.

Via CBS News:

Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Dan Goldman and Judy Chu are expected to send a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, urging them to rescind an invitation to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to testify Thursday before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, a source familiar confirms with the matter tells CBS News. The request comes after the Democratic presidential candidate over the weekend made false claims that COVID-19 was “ethnically targeted” to attack certain ethnic groups while sparing Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people, a conspiracy theory that prompted accusations of antisemitism and racism. Kennedy is still scheduled to testify before the House panel Thursday about social media companies curtailing his anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Whatever other characterizations it might invite from the establishment class with all of its informal speech prohibitions against “conspiracy theories,” speculating about race-specific bio-weapons is not “anti-Semitic.” In fact, claiming that it is cheapens and calls into question all other accusations of anti-Semitism. Stuff like this is why fewer and fewer take such allegations seriously — even if they might be deserved in certain cases.

We all were supposed to absorb this lesson as toddlers by way of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” Apparently, it didn’t take within certain subsets of the population.

What would be anti-Semitic on this topic would be, for instance, promoting the targeting of bioweapons against Jews — not merely stating that they exist at least in theory and that the government is interested in developing them in reality.

Are they just this unaware, or do they not care that they expose themselves more and more as the brutal authoritarians they are with each and every one of these censorship projects?

Fortunately, the House GOP has refused to acquiesce to the censorship demands of its colleagues on the left.

Via The Hill: